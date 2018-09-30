Sport Ryder Cup

Sunday 30 September 2018

Tiger Woods admits frustration after failing to win a single match for Team USA at Ryder Cup

Team USA's Tiger Woods looks dejected REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Team USA's Tiger Woods looks dejected REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Phil Casey

A despondent Tiger Woods admitted his recent exertions had taken their toll after he failed to win a single point in the United States' Ryder Cup defeat at Le Golf National.

Woods came into the event on the back of a first win in five years at the Tour Championship and supposedly more invested than ever before in the contest having acted as a vice-captain in the victory at Hazeltine in 2016.

However, the 42-year-old lost all three pairs matches - making it eight in a row stretching back to 2010 - and his overall record now reads 13 wins, 21 defeats and three halved matches in eight appearances, only one of which (in 1999) has produced a victory.

"Yeah, I played seven out of nine weeks because I qualified for Akron and you know, all of those are big events, starting with the Open Championship," said Woods, who lost 2&1 to Jon Rahm in Sunday's singles.

"You've got a World Golf Championships, you've got another major championship, you've got the [FedEx Cup] play-offs and then you have the Ryder Cup on the back side.

"So a lot of big events, and a lot of focus, a lot of energy goes into it. I was fortunate enough to have won one and we were all coming here on a high and feeling great about our games, about what we were doing, and excited about playing this week.

"For me, it's been a lot of golf for a short period of time. I'll have a better understanding of what my training needs to be for next year so that I certainly can endure the entire season, because this year was very much up in the air of how much I would play or if I would play at all."

Woods, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in April 2017 and only returned to action in November, added: "It's disappointing because I went 0-4 and that's four points to the European team.

"And I'm one of the contributing factors to why we lost the cup, and it's not a lot of fun. It's frustrating because we came here, I thought we were all playing pretty well, and I just didn't perform at the level that I had been playing, and just got behind early in the matches and never got back."

Press Association

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport