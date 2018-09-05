European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has gone for experience with his four captain's picks, selecting Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter to round out his team.

Thomas Bjorn goes for Ryder Cup experience as Sergio Garcia is included among veteran captain's picks

There had been speculation that Garcia, who has struggled for form since winning the 2017 Masters, might miss out, with youngsters like Matt Wallace and Matthew Fitzpatrick pushing hard for inclusion.

Ultimately, Bjorn opted for players who have competed at previous Ryder Cups, with Garcia (seven appearances), Casey (three), Poulter (five) and Stenson (three) all performing strongly in years past.

The quartet join automatic qualifiers Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesen, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and Rory McIlroy in the Europe team.

Bjorn will be hoping those 12 men can regain the trophy from the United States at Le Golf National in Paris from September 28-30.

Yesterday, US captain Jim Furyk named the first three of his wildcard picks, opting for Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Online Editors