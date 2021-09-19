The manager, the wife and the caddie - Padraig Harrington's three-step captaincy strategy

Memory remains vague as to whether he actually witnessed the original image of Sam Torrance sinking the winning putt at The Belfry in 1985, though he has seen it repeated many times since. As a 14-year-old, golf had become a big deal for him.

This was the Dublin youngster who has risen to become European captain for the 43rd Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits next weekend.

“I remember Eamonn Darcy holing the putt in ’87,” recalled Pádraig Harrington. “That would have been very much on my radar. Downhill, left to right and extraordinarily quick.

“And I remember being aware of Christy Senior and his 10 successive Ryder Cup appearances. And going out to Royal Dublin and seeing the bag and things like that. Lasting images.”

Armed with his own supply of Barry’s tea, he will be concerned more with current images when he heads to Wisconsin tomorrow. “Once you become captain you realise there are 12 different personalities,” he said.

“There are players I’d encourage and expect to say something. There are players I’d expect to strut around and lead like they know everything.

“Any manager, coach, whatever you call them in this world, will fail badly if he thinks he can treat every player the same. One size does not fit all. One player needs an arm around the shoulder where another one needs a kick up the backside. You cannot treat them all the same.”

All the while, a beady eye will be kept on the opposition and how US captain, Steve Stricker, is preparing his troops. “Steve is one of the nice guys on tour, a very solid individual who is easy to respect,” said Harrington. “He had driver yips at least once and has come back a couple of times from complete doldrums.

“He’s very straight, but you would never underestimate him. To achieve the success he did on the PGA Tour, you’ve got to have a tough undercoat.

“I’m delighted to be going up against what I consider to be a very fair and strong opponent, a steely and tough character.”

I have seen tears from losing captains and from winning ones too, like from Jose Maria Olazabal at Medinah. Which can make emotional support so important in these circumstances. In which context, Harrington will lean on the woman who has been with him through his career, going back to his Spanish Open victory in Madrid in 1996, when they were planning to be married.

“She’s clearly a massive influence on me,” he said. “She will know what’s going on with the players’ partners and wives and that’s important towards understanding the ebb and flow of things behind the scenes.

“There’s a lot of management going on with Caroline. She’s good at it. Definitely her calling, no doubt about it. This leaves me to manage and trust what I’m doing with the vice-captains, which pretty much concerns the players.

“Happy wives and happy caddies lead to a happy team. Caroline’s job is to address any situations in her area and Ronan’s (Harrington’s caddie, Ronan Flood) job is to know how the caddies feel about everything.

“That’s the key. Things are going to happen during the Ryder Cup and I don’t want to find out 24 hours too late. I want everybody to be as comfortable as possible.”

When it’s all done and dusted, where will this captaincy stand in his career? “There’s not a lot that can affect my legacy in golf,” he replied. “Would winning another Major change that? I don’t think so.

“But clearly, being a winning Ryder Cup captain would be right up there on top of my CV and be very much part of it. And the downside? I think it would be the wrong thing to focus on that.

“It would be foolish to go into the matches worrying about me, and worrying what it would mean for me if we won or lost. I just want to be a great captain, doing everything I can to get my players in position to win. That’s it. That’s the biggest key for me.”

In his overall approach, Harrington has been keen to emphasise the notion of consensus, especially with his vice-captains, Graeme McDowell, Luke Donald, Robert Karlsson, Martin Kaymer and the latest addition, Henrik Stenson. They’re an interesting group, whom you would suspect to be more inclined towards calm reasoning, than heated debate.

And the ultimate decisions will come from a man they clearly like and respect. Which has to be a pretty good basis for ultimate success.