Strategist, motivator and mediator - What makes a winning Ryder Cup captain

Odds stacked against Harrington, but several of his predecessors have managed to tear up the formbook before

Captain Thomas Bjorn of Europe holds The Ryder Cup as Europe celebrate victory following the singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National. Credit: Getty Images Expand

Tom Kershaw

In the early hours of Sunday morning in Brookline, knowing his flagging team were staring down the barrel, Ben Crenshaw played his Hail Mary. He called his close friend, George W Bush, then the governor of Texas, to deliver a speech to those in the fractious and frayed US locker room.

And so, with the players waiting quizzically, Bush read aloud a letter sent by Colonel William Travis before the Battle of the Alamo, replete with pledges to “to never surrender or retreat”.

A few minutes later, after his final three words – “victory or death” – Bush promptly walked straight out the door without a moment’s hesitation.

