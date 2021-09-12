Shane Lowry hails Ryder Cup call-up as 'proudest day of my career so far'

Shane Lowry has received a captain’s pick as Pádraig Harrington named his team for the 2021 Ryder Cup encounter with the US from September 24-26.

Offaly native Lowry was left sweating on receiving the call after failing to secure the top-eight finish he required in the BMW PGA Championship to grab an automatic spot.

The 2019 Open champion has described the call-up on Twitter as "the proudest day of my career so far."

Five players – Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Paul Casey - had already qualified on merit for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits from September 24-26.

Expand Close Pádraig Harrington has named his 2021 Ryder Cup team / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pádraig Harrington has named his 2021 Ryder Cup team

Proudest day of my career so far 🇪🇺 @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/3sGKzBmWTz — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 12, 2021

Harrington admitted it was "incredibly difficult" to leave Justin Rose out of his side after naming Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lowry as his wild cards.

Rose eagled the 18th in a final round of 65 to finish in a tie for sixth, but that was not enough.

"It was incredibly difficult with JR," Harrington said. "Clearly he was in contention in his last two events.

"Did I need more? Maybe not but the fact of the matter is, with who he was going up against, the consistency of Shane Lowry, what Ian and Shane have brought over the years, somebody had to lose out.

"It really is as close as that. Alex Noren as well playing fantastic golf.

"If you don't play your way in it's a tough place to be. It easily could have been JR or Alex Noren. It was so tight at the end of the day and we just went with the passion... the core, the heart of the team has been Ian and Sergio over the years, the consistency of Shane under pressure and under stress.

"JR did deliver this week, it was just a step too far."

Garcia, who is the record points scorer in the Ryder Cup with 25.5, said: "It feels amazing.

"It's been a solid year, a lot of good play on my part and unfortunately just fell short of making it by myself, but I am so happy to have the confidence of the vice-captains and captain Harrington.

"Just can't wait to get there, see the guys and get going. To be able to win six Ryder Cups, to me that's more important than 25.5 points.

"I would rather go 0-5 and win the Ryder Cup than 5-0 and lose. That's never going to change."

European Ryder Cup 2021 team: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia. Captain: Pádraig Harrington.