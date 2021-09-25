Team Europe's Shane Lowry celebrates after holing his putt on the 18th green to win the match during the fourballs in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Shane Lowry led Europe's Ryder Cup day two fightback and insists he won't be giving up as USA lie just three-and-a-half points from victory going into the final day.

Lowry and his fourball partner Tyrrell Hatton claimed a point back against Tony Finau and Harris English.

Sergio Garcia and John Rahm also won a point for Europe against Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

However, the USA's Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa beat Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy to make it 10-5.

Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau then made it 11-5 going into Sunday's final round after beating Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

However, a delighted and determined Lowry is not quitting just yet and insists his team-mates will fight them all the way in the 12 singles matches on Sunday.

"We're a few points behind. I'm having the week of my life. I'm not stopping believing. There's such a good bond in our team and we're out there trying our hardest," he said.

Of his putt on the last Lowry told Sky Sports: "I said to my caddie 'I'm made for this'. I'm so happy it went in. It was my mum's birthday today so that was for her.

"I've always wanted to play in a Ryder Cup. We're a few points behind but I'm not stopping believing. I hope we can go out tomorrow and give them loads."

Garcia paid tribute to Rahm after another impressive performance from the world number one.

"It felt great. That was fun to be a part of, to watch Jon do what he did he as awesome. He just did what he is, the number one," Garcia told Sky Sports.

"Everyone knows we will be out there until the end, we won't give up. I will give my all to the guys and I know they will for me.

"It will be difficult but we will try our best."