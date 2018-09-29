Ryder Cup Sunday Singles draw revealed: McIlroy out first as Europe look to win back trophy in Paris
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy will be first out for Europe against Justin Thomas of the USA in the opening match of the Sunday Singles at the 2018 Ryder Cup.
McIlroy has had an up-and-down tournament thus far with two wins and two losses in his four matches, but the Northern Irishman will lead out Thomas Bjorn's side as they look to reclaim the trophy they lost two years ago.
Tommy Fleetwood has been one of the stars of the European team and the Englishman is halfway down the line-up where he will take on Tony Finau.
Tiger Woods meanwhile has endured a torrid time in Paris and will take on Spaniard Jon Rahm in the fourth singles match-up.
Europe will take a 10-6 lead into the final session of the tournament tomorrow morning after another impressive performance on day two.
The home team backed up their strong start yesterday with a dominating performance in the morning fourballs, winning three of the four matches in the morning session.
The USA came back into things in the afternoon foursomes by registering two solid wins, but Europe also won two further points to maintain their four point lead going into Sunday.
Sunday Singles Draw:
McIlroy v Thomas
Casey v Koepka
Rose v Simpson
Rahm v Woods
Fleetwood v Finau
Poulter v Johnson
Olesen v Spieth
Garcia v Fowler
Molinari v Mickleson
Hatton v Reed
Stenson v Watson
Noren v DeChambeau
