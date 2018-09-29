Europe and USA have confirmed the afternoon foursomes pairings with Phil Mickelson once again left out by captain Jim Furyk..

Ryder Cup Saturday foursomes revealed as Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter team up again

After a dramatic morning session, again dominated by Europe, Furyk has been left with some tough choices with Patrick Reed the chief fall guy after a forgettable morning fourball.

Playing partner Tiger Woods gets a chance to make amends, however, but must contend with the form duo of the week, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari. He will play with Bryson DeChambeau.

Elsewhere Justin Rose, who was given the morning off by Thomas Bjorn returns alongside Henrik Stenson and will face Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, both of whom fell to defeat in the fourballs.

Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren will take on Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson while Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter face the USA marquee pairing of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Saturday foursomes

Rose/Stenson v Johnson/Koepka

Garcia/Noren v Watson/Simpson

Molinari/Fleetwood v Woods/DeChambeau

McIlroy/Poulter v Spieth/Thomas

Independent News Service