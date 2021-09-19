Ryder Cup preview: Europe's old hands can swing decision away from young Americans

They call it ‘Pinched Nerve’, which could become a familiar sensation for Europe’s elite 12 in defence of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin next weekend. Menacingly positioned on a ledge overlooking Lake Michigan, the par-three 17th hole looks set to decide torrid battles with America’s best for the most prized team award in golf.

The occasion will have a pronounced Irish dimension, not least for Pádraig Harrington’s captaincy of a side containing this island’s two most recent Major champions. It is scheduled for a venue where the tricolour is flown as a proud statement of golfing affiliation.

“Though I have no Irish heritage, we wanted to have people feel the Irish spirit here in our part of Wisconsin,” said the owner, Herb Kohler, who has already played host to three PGA Championships. “You will never see a Scottish flag here. Nor a Japanese one. It will always be the Irish flag.”

An extra year in the making, this staging has placed a particular strain on Harrington. And Covid-19 remains a significant concern, with officials from both sides of the Atlantic forced to formulate contingency plans in the event of further setbacks this week, should the virus outwit their extensive precautions.

Either way, it’s going to be different. European players in the recent Solheim Cup triumph at the Inverness Club had to cope with unusually partisan American galleries, because visitors simply couldn’t travel. The hope for this week is that American-based supporters of the European cause will somehow find their way to this corner of Wisconsin.

My first sight of Whistling Straits was in 2004 when Vijay Singh captured the PGA Championship. That was when I gained an insight from the designer, Pete Dye, into his long-term vision for his spectacular creation.

It has been well-documented how, prior to embarking on the project, he and Kohler travelled to this country, visiting all of our top links courses. One of their favourites was Carne, designed by Eddie Hackett at Belmullet. “I tried like hell to buy it but they wouldn’t sell it to me,” admitted Kohler.

Though it seems that any golf course close to water can qualify as a links in the US, Dye was not attempting to fool anybody. “My primary objective was to achieve a links look,” he said, which explains the extraordinary number of bunkers, 1,200 in all and most of them cosmetic. According to Harrington, it differs from a true links in being, as he put it, more ordered off the tee. “Even though it can be windy there, the course doesn’t change as much as a natural links,” he said. “You can better judge a lay-up.”

Graeme McDowell, one of Harrington’s five vice-captains, expanded on this by highlighting Dye’s ability to intimidate. “On a lot of tees, you can’t see where exactly the fairway is,” he said. “That makes you feel very uncomfortable even though you’re aware there’s actually a lot of room out there.”

Normally measuring 223 yards, the 17th at Whistling Straits is probably as fearsome as any of Dye’s par-threes, including the 17th at Kiawah Island which played such a key role in the destination of the 1991 Ryder Cup. A large elevated sand-dune, 40 yards short of the green on the right, invites an approach towards the left, where a steep drop-off culminates in the Great Lake.

“I like Pete Dye’s 17th holes,” said Harrington. “You obviously won’t overpower them. Everybody has to hit the one shot, making it more of a shoot-out.” Just like the way he outscored Sergio Garcia on the 17th at Oakland Hills, en route to victory in the 2008 PGA Championship.

Since his team was finalised, the skipper has made much play of the quality of ball-striking in his line-up. By way of emphasis, he asked: “Can there be anyone better than Tommy Fleetwood? I could listen all day to the sound he makes, hitting balls.”

In my experience of the Ryder Cup, I have never heard so much play being made of this particular aspect. Over the water-dominated finishing holes at Golf National in Paris three years ago, strategy became crucial. And we’ve heard regular references to passion, determination and resilience. But never ball-striking.

This is because Whistling Straits, in Harrington’s view, is a ball-striker’s golf course. Which he sees as giving his team an edge over statistically superior opponents. It may also be aimed at hiding the reality of a decidedly mature European side, which includes four players in their 40s, including 48-year-old Lee Westwood, appearing for a record-equalling 11th time.

This may become a significant issue, especially against a US team with an average age of 29.1 years, with 37-year-old Dustin Johnson as the senior man. The US also have the youngest player in Scottie Scheffler (21) compared to Europe’s Viktor Hovland (23).

Incidentally, when Europe won for the first time on American soil in 1987, Eamonn Darcy, at 35, was the senior member of the team at Muirfield Village.

It’s not easy to argue such issues with Harrington, whose successes in the field have given him the confidence and authority to stick trenchantly to a particular point of view. Still, by way of illustrating how even the most gifted competitors can be over-used in the Ryder Cup, I pointed out that from a total of eight singles matches, Seve Ballesteros won only two, with two others halved.

“Seve would have been burnt out by Sunday’s singles,” he acknowledged. And so the matter hung, with no suggestion of planning against such an eventuality, other than to say that all 12 players will be in action on the opening day.

Where strength in depth had ceased to be a serious concern in recent decades — certainly not in Paris — the quality of the current American side has to be acknowledged, though they seem hell-bent on helping the European cause. How else can one explain the vanity of Bryson DeChambeau in jeopardising his place in the side through a hand injury sustained in practising for an upcoming long-driving competition.

As in the past, I believe it will be vital to build a lead by Saturday night if ultimate success is to be realised in a singles battle against Steve Stricker’s US side. The so-called Miracle of Medinah in 2012 is unlikely to be repeated.

In this context, Ireland’s playing duo will need to deliver, with Rory McIlroy reviving his sparkling singles form of 2014, when he thrashed Rickie Fowler by 5 and 4 at Gleneagles. It is also a glorious opportunity for Shane Lowry, 3,607 miles from Portrush, to stamp his undoubted class on proceedings, especially in the pairs.

Either way, it will be crucial for Harrington and his backroom team to find the sort of pairs which made Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari the irresistible hit that became Molywood, three years ago.

Paris pairings that could be repeated are McIlroy and Garcia and Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, though Harrington and his lieutenants have no shortage of options.

Europe’s line-up has a thrilling look about it, with rookies, Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, ready to salute Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ as their continent’s anthem. Small wonder, their proud captain sees his line-up as coming from “all over mainland Europe, from Norway in the north to Austria in the east and on down to the Mediterranean.” Just so.