Ryder Cup preview: Europe's old hands can swing decision away from young Americans

Harrington needs perfect pairs and a few jokers in the pack to upset odds

The 17th at Whistling Straits looks set to decide some torrid battles. Photo: Stuart Franklin
Europe's Rory McIlroy. Photo: David Davies/PA

The 17th at Whistling Straits looks set to decide some torrid battles. Photo: Stuart Franklin

The 17th at Whistling Straits looks set to decide some torrid battles. Photo: Stuart Franklin

Europe's Rory McIlroy. Photo: David Davies/PA

Europe's Rory McIlroy. Photo: David Davies/PA

The 17th at Whistling Straits looks set to decide some torrid battles. Photo: Stuart Franklin

Dermot Gilleece

They call it ‘Pinched Nerve’, which could become a familiar sensation for Europe’s elite 12 in defence of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin next weekend. Menacingly positioned on a ledge overlooking Lake Michigan, the par-three 17th hole looks set to decide torrid battles with America’s best for the most prized team award in golf.

The occasion will have a pronounced Irish dimension, not least for Pádraig Harrington’s captaincy of a side containing this island’s two most recent Major champions. It is scheduled for a venue where the tricolour is flown as a proud statement of golfing affiliation.

“Though I have no Irish heritage, we wanted to have people feel the Irish spirit here in our part of Wisconsin,” said the owner, Herb Kohler, who has already played host to three PGA Championships. “You will never see a Scottish flag here. Nor a Japanese one. It will always be the Irish flag.”

