Ryder Cup permutations and explainer: What Shane Lowry needs to do to make Harrington’s team

The European Ryder Cup team will be finalised after the BMW PGA Championship today and it has the potential to be a real nail-biter for Shane Lowry and skipper Pádraig Harrington, who must add three wildcards to the nine automatic qualifiers this evening.

Lowry is within touching distance of his Ryder Cup debut, tied for seventh overnight, just three shots behind Francesco Laporta on 11-under par after rounds of 70, 66 and 69.

But while he’s considered a likely wildcard if he fails to hold on to his place in the team this afternoon, anything can still happen.

“I don't really care once I'm on that flight next Monday morning to Milwaukee or whatever it is,” Lowry said. "Obviously I'd love to make the team and I've tried to make the team all year and I'm close, I'm very close. But Bernd is obviously having a great week and fair play to him. I was keeping an eye on his score, and he was having a good performance and he's played some good golf.”

Lowry added: "I think no matter what happens with the tournament tomorrow, if I'm named on that team at half-seven tomorrow evening, I'll be the happiest man in Ireland going home.

"It's an interesting one, isn't it. I think I obviously want to win this tournament. This tournament has been, you know, my favourite tournament to come play in on The European Tour since I've come here 11 years ago.

"I want to win this tournament. I definitely want to win this tournament. This is our major and this is our Flagship Event and to have this title beside my name would be pretty cool.

“Yes, I want to go out and win the tournament but obviously I want t be on that team as well.”

Q. What happens today?

The European Ryder Cup team will be finalised after the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth when Pádraig Harrington announces his three captain’s picks from 7.30pm.

Q. Who will qualify?

The top four players in the European Ryder Cup Points list and the top five in the World Points List following the conclusion of play, which is scheduled for approximately 5pm, will automatically earn places in the side to defend the trophy at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 24-26.

Harrington will then add his three picks on a live TV show which will be broadcast on Sky Sports, the World Feed and streamed on rydercup.com.

Q. Is the team settled?

No. Who will make the top nine automatic places still remains to be seen as the BMW PGA Championship offers a large number of Ryder Cup qualifying points.

Q. Who are the players in position to qualify?

The top four in the European Points list are Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy.

Rahm, Fleetwood and McIlroy are certain to qualify.

The top five in the World Points List (not already qualified via the European Points list) are Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry.

Q. Who can potentially break into the team?

With one round to go it appears that only Bernd Wiesberger and Justin Rose, who needs to win, can make it and potentially push Lowry and Westwood into the group of players looking for a pick alongside Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and others.

Q Is Shane Lowry safe?

No. Bernd Wiesberger looks likely to make the top four in the European Points List, displacing Rory McIlroy to the World Points List. That would knock Lowry out of the team. However, Lowry is well ahead of Lee Westwood on the leaderboard and the Offaly man can secure his place with anything from third to eighth place finish, depending on other players.

Q How many scenarios are there?

Lots.

For example, if Shane Lowry wins, Bernd Wiesberger needs to finish 7th and Matt Fitzpatrick 8th.

If Justin Rose wins, Wiesberger needs to finish 22nd and Fitzpatrick needs 12th.

Q What does Lowry have to do to go past Lee Westwood today?

If Westwood is 57th or worse Lowry must finish 8th.

If Westwood is 55th, Lowry must finish 7th

If Westwood is 50th, Lowry must finish 7th

If Westwood is 40th, Lowry must finish 6th

If Westwood is 30th, Lowry must finish 6th

If Westwood is 25th, Lowry must finish 5th.

Q Is that it?

No.

If Rose wins, Lowry needs 3rd and Westwood 4th to qualify.

If Wiesberger is 6th and Fitzpatrick 5th, Lowry and Westwood miss out.

Q What’s the most likely scenario?

It’s most likely that Lowry and Wiesberger qualify on merit and Westwood and Rose will be vying for the final wildcard with Poulter and Garcia considered certainties.