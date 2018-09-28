Sport Ryder Cup

Friday 28 September 2018

Ryder Cup LIVE: Europe trailing 3-1 after the fourballs; Rory McIlroy chosen for the foursomes despite poor form

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during the Fourballs REUTERS/Carl Recine
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during the Fourballs REUTERS/Carl Recine
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during the Fourballs. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 28, 2018 Team Europe fans REUTERS/Carl Recine

Jim Furyk's men hit the ground running

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport