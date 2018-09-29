Ryder Cup LIVE: Europe take 8-4 lead into afternoon foursomes after dominant morning at Ryder Cup
Online Editors
Related Content
- Tommy Fleetwood flies home for son's birthday party after bagging two points for Europe at Ryder Cup
- US captain Jim Furyk dismisses suggestions Tiger Woods is suffering with injury
- Rory McIlroy reveals the late call Europe captain Thomas Bjorn made ahead of foursomes whitewash
- Rory McIlroy paired with Sergio Garcia in mouth-watering Ryder Cup Saturday fourballs
- WATCH: 'That's unbelievable' - Rory McIlroy produces moment of magic as Europe storm into Ryder Cup lead
- Friday fourballs review: Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari dig deep to spare European blushes on tough morning