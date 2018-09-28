Ryder Cup fan suffers horrific eye injury after being struck by Brooks Koepka tee-shot

A woman in the Ryder Cup crowd has suffered a horrifying head wound after being floored by a wayward tee shot from American Brooks Koepka.

The supporter was left with blood pouring from her face after the ball appeared to hit her near her eye socket.

As medics rushed to the scene, Koepka dashed over to the crowd to check on the state of the stricken fan, and later handed her a signed glove as an apology.

The American, 28, missed a number of shots afterwards and was described as "shaken" after the incident on the short, par-four sixth hole after attempting to go from tee to green in one shot.

Afterwards, the American, who won the US Open and US PGA this year, was wayward again with his tee shot off the seventh tee, narrowly missing more spectators lining the fairway.

Medics rushed to the scene to place bandages over the young woman's eye. She lay on the ground for several minutes, and is now believed to have been taken to Le Golf National's medical centre.

Koepka and his playing Tony Finau beat Justin Rose and Jon Rahm on the 18th. The Americans won the morning fourballs 3-1.

Online Editors