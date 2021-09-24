Ryder Cup Day One - Short chips from Whistling Straits

'Y’all spun it that way': Brooks Koepka has taken aim at the media. Photo: Patrick Smith

Paul Casey is making his fifth Ryder Cup appearance at Whistling Straits, and he reckons Pádraig Harrington is leading Europe’s most unified team to date.

Casey: Pádraig leads strong united team

The Cheltenham thoroughbred (44) has lost just three of 12 matches for Europe since 2004 and he’s hugely impressed by Harrington’s leadership so far.

“I think, firstly, the dynamic is brilliant,” Casey said. “I don’t like to compare teams and say one, this team is better than another team I’ve played on. But this team as a unified team is so strong.

“We have such a unified team going, and Paddy has played a major role in that because you can have brilliant teams and maybe be slightly rudderless. But I’ve been utterly impressed with Paddy’s captaincy.

“His communication skills have been top-notch and a relaxed air to everything we do but a serious approach at the same time.”



Koepka takes swipe at media portrayal

Brooks Koepka blames the media for portraying him as a man who is not looking forward to the Ryder Cup.

Winning 2008 skipper Paul Azinger said last week Koepka should relinquish his place in the team if he’s uncomfortable after the four-time Major winner revealed in a Golf Digest interview that teams events make it hard for him to do his routine and go to the gym or take naps.

“I never said it was negative,” Koepka said. “Y’all spun it that way. I never said it was negative. I said it was different. Like I said, I’ve never played any of these team events. I didn’t play Walker Cup. Never played Junior Ryder Cup. Never played anything. I just said it’s different. That doesn’t mean it’s bad. Y’all spun it that way.”

Finau: Rookies make US dangerous

Tony Finau is not a rookie but he reckons the six new caps on the US team makes them a dangerous prospect for Europe this week.

Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Berger, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Harris English have no Ryder Cup scar tissue and Finau sees that as a massive plus.

“We have a whole new team,” said Finau, who won two matches out of three in Paris in 2018. “We have a team with no scar tissue. There’s only a handful of us that has even played in a Ryder Cup, and the few of those, we have winning records. So we actually don’t have guys on our team that have lost a lot in Ryder Cups.”