Sport Ryder Cup

Friday 28 September 2018

Ryder Cup, Day One LIVE: USA have the edge as morning fourballs move onto the back nine

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during the Fourballs REUTERS/Carl Recine
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during the Fourballs REUTERS/Carl Recine
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during the Fourballs. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 28, 2018 Team Europe fans REUTERS/Carl Recine

The opening session of the 2018 Ryder Cup gets underway this morning as Europe look to get off to a good start against the visiting USA team in Paris. The first fourball match tees off at 7.15:

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport