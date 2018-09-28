Ryder Cup, Day One LIVE: Nerves evident in intriguing start to the morning fourballs
The opening session of the 2018 Ryder Cup gets underway this morning as Europe look to get off to a good start against the visiting USA team in Paris. The first fourball match tees off at 7.15:
Online Editors
Related Content
- Thomas Bjorn denies subtle Brexit dig in opening speech ahead of Ryder Cup
- In Pictures: Throwback to the Ryder Cup opening ceremony in the K Club in 2006
- Tiger Woods the butt of player prank as US Ryder Cup team lighten the mood and Rory McIlroy is up to mischief too
- Ryder Cup 2018: Day one fourball pairings revealed as Rory McIlroy faces huge test
- Watch Tiger Woods meet the English junior golfer named after him