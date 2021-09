Ryder Cup Premium

‘Shane's parents instilled in him the importance of having no pretence about him – it’s what makes Lowry nine-carat gold’

Do the Americans know what they’re in for? The home side in the Ryder Cup might think they have it all sewn up when it comes to supporters on the windy banks of Lake Michigan. But the Europeans are coming – and they have a secret weapon in the form of Shane Lowry and his legendary gift for teamwork, honed on the football pitch and forged in the Faithful fields.