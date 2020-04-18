Ryder Cup captain Harrington reiterates event cannot be played behind closed doors despite PGA decision

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has reiterated his belief that the 2020 staging of the event will not take place without fans despite the PGA Tour's announcement that they are preparing a return to tournament play behind closed doors as early as June.

Harrington has already stated that it is not an option for the Ryder Cup, which has been switched to September 25th at Whistling Straits, and he maintained that stance today although stressing that the decision will be beyond his realm.

"This was a story that was referred to me a while ago and I became linked to it but I was told categorically that it would not be the case that the Ryder Cup could be played behind closed doors," Harrington told BBC Radio.

"Now it has arisen again because of what may be happening in the PGA Tour but I was told not to go down that road. It is above my pay grade and it is a hypothetical situation. But everything is changing all the time."

Online Editors