Rory’s morning blues add to air of enigma

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter look over a shot on the second hole during a foursome match the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Photo: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

It was approaching 10am when Pádraig Harrington left his perch on a footbridge by the third tee, where the front nine at Whistling Straits doubles back against itself into what becomes a chaos of people.

He’d waited there for a funeral cortege rolling off the sixth, even Americans in the gallery adopting cartoonish solemnity as Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter walked past, five down in a match that had only yet a third in.

Europe were struggling in all bar the lead foursomes contest, but it was this anchor pairing of two Ryder Cup stalwarts that was threatening to turn worry into embarrassment.

Both McIlroy and Poulter looked as if they’d have trouble negotiating a revolving-door but Harrington was in no mood for fist-bumps or back-slaps now. Leaning close to McIlroy, his expression was business-like and stern as the two chatted while descending the stone steps to seven, the hole known as ‘Shipwreck’.

This haemorrhaging had to stop.

“Five more holes!” yelled a loud American to guffaws of laughter, reminding us that this is the nearest golf ever feels to a blood sport.

McIlroy was having and would continue to have a lousy morning. He’d delivered a timid wedge shot left and short on the first; bladed a near shank out of a bunker on two before missing a six-footer for half, someone in the crowd shouting “double-breaker” while he was in mid-swing.

Truth to tell, that putter was ice-cold all day until a raker nailed for eagle on five in the afternoon fourball with Shane Lowry against Tony Finau and Harris English. Of all the European players, no-one is more popular with a US gallery than McIlroy. He is the superstar who draws attention, most of it good, some of it toxic.

At Hazeltine in 2016, McIlroy seemed a specific target of the loudmouths.

To some degree, he’d brought it on himself with a gesture during the opening ceremony, jumping to his feet and punching the air when matched with Andy Sullivan in the Friday morning foursomes against Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

Afterwards, he’d described the gesture as “wanting to show the guys I was ready to go emotionally, that if they wanted to look to me to lead, I was ready to go”. But McIlroy as a street-fighter has never really washed in the public consciousness and was pretty much exposed as a fantasy in that Ryder Cup when Patrick Reed responded to his cupped-ear celebration of a 40-foot birdie putt by calmly rolling in that famous 20-footer of his own.

Two years later, Rory would tell the world he was there to “spoil the party” at Augusta when he and Reed were last out on Masters Sunday. But he was back in the pack by the turn, Reed easing away to take home the Green Jacket.

McIlroy remembers that Hazeltine moment almost as an out-of-body experience, reflecting the following year, “I never thought I’d see something like that of myself on the golf course. Something just came over me and I went absolutely nuts. I look at the video of it and chuckle. ‘Is that really me?’

“I guess the lesson is that those exuberant celebrations – not just on the final day, but the rest of the week as well – probably cost me a record I wanted to keep. I had never been beaten in a Ryder Cup singles. So personally that was the most disappointing thing.

“It was disappointing that we lost as a team but I definitely felt what I did on the front nine that day cost me that match. I got a little tired, a little mentally fatigued. I don’t even think I made a birdie on the back nine.”

To some degree, his manner since seems monopolised by a compulsion to look breezy. To seem in control. After he and Poulter had been summarily dismissed 5&3 yesterday, Rory’s response to defeat was to laud the quality of their opponents, suggesting unconvincingly that “nobody” would have beaten Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

The Americans were, admittedly, five under for the 15 holes played but on a perfect, sublimely becalmed day by Lake Michigan, it would have been nice to see some counter punches thrown by Europe’s most experienced pairing.

Harrington was pointedly quick to direct him to a buggy by that 15 green, making sure he escaped the frivolity splashing around them now, the US having stretched into that 3-1 morning lead.

Maybe we are all unfair on some level when it comes to assessing the boy who won the under-10 World Championship at Doral in Christmas of ’98 and was soon on our TV screens, chipping balls into a washing machine.

More pertinently our impatience is now palpable with the golfer who was transcendent for those four weeks in 2014, winning two Majors and a WGC. On some level, we’ve been waiting ever since for McIlroy to put his name among the gods. But seven years later, there’s still no career Grand Slam, still no sense that this story has a few more epic chapters to run.

When much younger, McIlroy once described the Ryder Cup as ‘an exhibition’ something he subsequently apologised for, explaining that his thoughts at the time had been “pretty selfish” and even suggesting they might have been down to his upbringing as an only child. Such candour endears him to a US golf media, more familiar with robotic, country-club schooled cliché from players – Koepka and Dechambeau feud apart – choose to conduct themselves like church sacristans.

There was, admittedly, a flash of swagger from the normally ice-veined Cantlay walking to that 15 green yesterday, windmilling his arms and cupping an ear in celebration of taking such a high-profile scalp.

In this, he found harmony with his people, McIlroy’s scalp clearly a trophy they would treasure. To be fair, the goading never sank to the depths of Hazeltine, where McIlroy came close to jumping the ropes in response to one drunk’s provocation. He remembers the culprit specifically as one with a weathered face and a can of Stella Artois in either hand. And, well, the shout ‘Hey Rory, why don’t you suck my . . .’ was heard by everyone.

“This was different, not just because of what he was saying but because I happened to make eye-contact with him while he was saying it,” McIlroy admitted later. “I looked right at him. Remember, this had been going on for two days at that point. Honestly, I almost went over the rope after him.

“If I hadn’t turned to security and told them to get him out, I might have done it, which would not have been a very good idea. But I was wound up, running on a lot of adrenaline. Unfortunately, it only takes a few drunks to ruin a great atmosphere.”

There was plenty of alcohol sloshing around Whistling Straits yesterday but, mostly, the natives remembered their manners. For McIlroy, in his sixth Ryder Cup, the loudest turbulence was rolling around inside his own head.