Rory McIlroy paired with Sergio Garcia in mouth-watering Ryder Cup Saturday fourballs

Rory McIlroy will partner Sergio Garcia in Saturday morning's fourballs in a mouthwatering clash against America's Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.

McIlroy and Garcia have been sent out first by captain Thomas Bjorn following this afternoon's foursomes clean sweep against America to give the home side a 5-3 lead going into day two.

Saturday Morning Fourball Matches:



🇺🇸 Koepka/Finau vs. 🇪🇺 McIlroy/Garcia



🇺🇸 Johnson/Fowler vs. 🇪🇺 Hatton/Casey



🇺🇸 Tiger/Reed vs. 🇪🇺 Molinari/Fleetwood



🇺🇸 Thomas/Spieth vs. 🇪🇺 Poulter/Rahm — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 28, 2018

In the second match, Paul Casey teams up with Tyrrell Hatton once again and they will face Dustin Johnson and Rickie Folwer, who suffered a heavy beating by Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose this afternoon.

In form Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood will hope to continue their winning run when they face Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed in match three while, in the final fourballs clash, Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

