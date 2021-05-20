Pádraig Harrington: Sergio Garcia will nearly need to lose a limb not to be picked for Ryder Cup

Europe captain Pádraig Harrington has revealed that Sergio Garcia “nearly needs to lose a limb” to miss out on a wild card for September’s Ryder Cup and that Ian Poulter is “not far behind” as he considers his three picks for Whistling Straits.

Harrington also believes that the top nine in the Europe standings “look pretty well set” to qualify automatically. The Dubliner’s comments, before today’s first round of the US PGA Championship at the Ocean Course, are bound to raise a few eyebrows in the camps of Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett and the reigning Open champion Shane Lowry.

As a supposed Europe stalwart who is only a few places off the automatic berths, Rose could feel especially shocked to hear that he may essentially be in a dogfight for one spot.

Meanwhile, rookies such as Bob MacIntyre and Matt Wallace must now believe they require dramatic headway in these last few months of the points race to make it by right.

Speaking candidly, Harrington said: “If you look at the team, the top nine guys are well up there. Yes, from now on it is double points (per qualifying event), the reason being that if someone plays well, form will be rewarded, but only one guy is going to play their way in at most.

“I would say the experienced players will now be playing to impress, and the rookies should know they have to play their way in. If you look at the guys who aren’t in, it would be a very odd decision to overlook Sergio and Poulter, so that doesn’t leave very much does it?

“Which is difficult. Justin is the perfect example. He showed at Augusta (where he finished seventh) that he likes the big event. And what if Frankie starts playing well? You have got four or five Ryder Cup players in contention.

“Sergio will nearly need to lose a limb not to be picked and Poulter is not far behind him.

“Nobody is guaranteed a pick, but, well, you have to think with Sergio and Ian...”

Garcia is 13th in the standings and with his status as the match’s all-time record points scorer, it would, indeed, be difficult to envisage the Spaniard being denied his 10th appearance. Poulter, in contrast, is way down in 28th and without a strokeplay top 10 in seven months.

And despite the 45-year-old’s performances and reputation in the Ryder Cup, Harrington’s bullishness regarding his candidature is a surprise. He is 67th in the world and has not yet qualified for next month’s US Open at Torrey Pines.

However, Harrington clearly recalls Poulter’s stunning contribution in the 2012 success in Medinah, the only time the away side have won in the past 17 years.

“I wouldn’t say it is impossible for the visiting team to come through, but the results suggest it is getting that way,” Harrington said.

“If you think the last time we did it, it was classed as a flaming miracle and the US haven’t done it since what, 1993?

“That’s down to course set-up, but the good thing this year is that I’m not sure the Americans can set up Whistling Straits as a birdie-fest.

“It’s links-style, it’ll be windy and should play into European hands. It’s a Pete Dye layout, like the Ocean Course, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we had European winners of the last Majors at both of them (Martin Kaymer at Whistling Straits in 2010 and Rory McIlroy at Ocean Course in 2012).

“I would see this PGA as a good chance for our guys and I would love to have one or more of this year’s Major winners in my team. Particularly a Major on US soil, as it’s been a while.”

Indeed, there have been 12 American Majors since Garcia’s Masters triumph in 2017, the longest barren stretch for Europe in the US since Harrington himself ended the humbling void of 28 US Majors at this event in 2008.

