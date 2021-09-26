| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Noise of the event junkies is now the Ryder Cup norm

Vincent Hogan

There were times when Pete Dye’s masterpiece throbbed with all the unruly giddiness of a WWE hall

Fans at the Ryder Cup. Photo: Anthony Behar/PA Expand

Close

Fans at the Ryder Cup. Photo: Anthony Behar/PA

Fans at the Ryder Cup. Photo: Anthony Behar/PA

Fans at the Ryder Cup. Photo: Anthony Behar/PA

Lee Westwood was down in the canyon of a vast bunker just short of the 11th green, railway sleepers rising 20 feet above his head.

Westy where’s your wife!” roared someone parading a single digit IQ who looked like they’d been dressed in an exploding paint factory. Instantly, the caddies of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele wheeled around, waving animatedly to the galleries for quiet.

It was late Saturday morning at Whistling Straits and the bars, or ‘beverage oases’ as they are called here, had been working queues since dawn.

Top Videos

Privacy