Lee Westwood was down in the canyon of a vast bunker just short of the 11th green, railway sleepers rising 20 feet above his head.

“Westy where’s your wife!” roared someone parading a single digit IQ who looked like they’d been dressed in an exploding paint factory. Instantly, the caddies of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele wheeled around, waving animatedly to the galleries for quiet.

It was late Saturday morning at Whistling Straits and the bars, or ‘beverage oases’ as they are called here, had been working queues since dawn.

The delinquencies of a US gallery inevitably grow in volume when they host a Ryder Cup and there were moments through the past three days when Pete Dye’s manicured masterpiece by Lake Michigan throbbed with all the unruly giddiness of a WWE hall.

With Europe’s challenge already on life-support, the vibe was mocking, triumphal.

“BS” someone roared minutes later when Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick asked Cantlay to take a two-footer for par, the putt duly dropping to exaggerated exultation for the Americans to move three-up and almost home.

Maybe an hour later, on 17, Paul Casey was in mid-swing when a cry of “Get in the water!” ignited from behind the tee. As the Englishman’s iron shot arced perfectly to within 10 feet of the pin, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia punched the air theatrically from behind the green.

The Spaniards had been riding an ugly storm for most of the morning, largely – you suspected – because of their pugnacious defiance as the only European pair who would claim victories up to Saturday lunchtime.

Not everyone was targeted, mind.

Despite being a ghost-like partner to Ian Poulter in the afternoon fourballs, Rory McIlroy got a generally charitable hearing. And a pumped-up Shane Lowry clearly had plenty of American voices on his side as he and Tyrrell Hatton dug out that epic 18th hole win against gum-chewing duo, Tony Finau and Harris English.

The gallery following Lowry on Saturday was speckled with GAA jerseys from Mayo, Tyrone, Meath, Antrim and, of course, Offaly.

Among those representing the faithful was a Clara contingent, nearly all in tricolored jerseys, including his old caddy, David ‘Shaper’ Reynolds. With him were James, Deirdre and Karl Rabbitte as well as Pat Treacy and Peter Newman, the latter admitting: “It’s a tough watch out there!”

As to their hopes for Lowry as he marched to a boisterous first tee, Deirdre chuckled: “We’re gonna get Bo (his caddy) drunk!”

If anything, Lowry’s pumped-up demeanour allowed him sink into the beat of an often riotous day. Rather than tune out of the bedlam around him, he pretty much went nuclear himself, celebrating each of his six birdies like a prize-fighter landing haymakers. On the fifth, one human gargoyle bellowed a wisecrack about his weight, but it was like tossing pebbles at an army Saracen.

The home support came in two flavours you see, coarse and belligerently coarse.

But there were morons on the other side too, one screaming at Collin Morikawa’s girlfriend: “Hey honey, what is it that attracted you to a multi-millionaire golfer?”

One surprise of the week in Wisconsin would be the number of American voices cheering specific members of Pádraig Harrington’s team too, none more so than Lowry whose match-winning up-and down from 149 yards on 18 drew strikingly loud roars from within the concession stalls and grandstands.

There were surreal moments to be witnessed too.

Both Harrington and Steve Stricker chose a footbridge leading from the second green to the third tee as their command-and-control centre for the front nine.

From there, they could watch holes four and five on a big screen, then dip down to meet their players walking from six to seven.

Occasionally, the captains exchanged pleasantries but, mostly, they pretended not to see one another while talking into shoulder mikes like CIA officers on a sting.

At one point on Saturday, a young couple – the woman with a newborn strapped to her – began waving up frantically at Stricker whose wife and daughters had joined him on the bridge.

“We’re neighbours of yours!” yelled the young mother, Stricker smiling blankly down as if tempted to communicate a response by fax.

Broadly, there was the sense of event junkies swarming the property, of people draped in corporate logos who’d struggle to distinguish a four iron from a drain cleaner.

The US team, palpably, didn’t care. Even ordinarily temperate figures like Finau and Cantlay took to cupping their ears in volume control while Justin Thomas cheer-led the first-tee noise from under a stand swarmed with people in fancy-dress.

The smart thing was to embrace the vibe, relax into its flow.

Which Lowry duly did, blowing kisses with a smile before almost driving that opening green en route to a gloriously defiant birdie, birdie, birdie opening.

McIlroy, by contrast, was a vaguely haunted figure on Saturday having been stood down for the morning (his first time rested in 26 straight sessions) and then playing like a ghost in partnership with Ian Poulter that afternoon, three pars his threadbare contribution on the board.

As far back as Valderamma in ’97 and Brookline in ’99, the idea of gallery etiquette at a Ryder Cup became quaint, even vaguely outdated. Players broadly recognise that and, on occasion, cave into the ugliness themselves, Ben Crenshaw describing the scenes in Massachusetts after Justin Leonard’s winning putt in ’99 as “a lifelong regret”.

That was the year Colin Montgomerie endured sometimes shameful abuse from ramped-up galleries for whom he became a magnet.

Hatton experienced something similar at times last week with yells of “get in the water” and “bunker” when in mid-swing, while Jordan Spieth felt a need to challenge some morons for their behaviour on Friday.

And yet, it seemed more than coincidence that Europe’s two best players on Saturday – Rahm and Lowry – were also the two whose language, apparently, prompted a brace of those hilariously pious Sky TV apologies.

In other words, the two who took the fight back to the clowns.

It’s a long time since golfers in this environment were accustomed to galleries whispering as if making confession. That kind of Ryder Cup decorum belongs to an age of hickory and plus fours, of niblicks and mashies.

Today it is an event played to the acoustic of a bull run. And Whistling Straits was simply faithful to the fashion.