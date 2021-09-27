| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lowry epitomises Europe’s soul as US rip out hearts

Brian Keogh

Rory McIlroy. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Expand

Close

Rory McIlroy. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Shane Lowry might have fallen to Patrick Cantlay in the singles, but the Clara man was the heart and soul of Pádraig Harrington’s European team as Whistling Straits became dire straits and Europe was handed a hiding by a sensational American.

Harrington may justify omitting Lowry from the foursomes, but his friend displayed such passion and heart in the 49 holes he played that we have surely not heard the last of him in the Ryder Cup.

Not even his passion was enough to shake Rory McIlroy from his lethargy in Friday afternoon’s 4&3 fourball defeat to Tony Finau and Harris English. But while Lowry fell 4&2 to a relentless Cantlay yesterday, he can draw immense pride for the way he almost single-handedly defeated Finau and English with that immense par save on the 18th on Friday evening.

Top Videos

Privacy