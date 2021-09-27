Lowry epitomises Europe’s soul as US rip out hearts

Shane Lowry might have fallen to Patrick Cantlay in the singles, but the Clara man was the heart and soul of Pádraig Harrington’s European team as Whistling Straits became dire straits and Europe was handed a hiding by a sensational American.

Harrington may justify omitting Lowry from the foursomes, but his friend displayed such passion and heart in the 49 holes he played that we have surely not heard the last of him in the Ryder Cup.

Not even his passion was enough to shake Rory McIlroy from his lethargy in Friday afternoon’s 4&3 fourball defeat to Tony Finau and Harris English. But while Lowry fell 4&2 to a relentless Cantlay yesterday, he can draw immense pride for the way he almost single-handedly defeated Finau and English with that immense par save on the 18th on Friday evening.

He was up for the fight yesterday as he entered the first tee cauldron, greeted by jeers from the Americans, then cheers from the small coterie of European supporters, including the Lowry faithful, decked out in Offaly GAA tops and Irish tricolours for the battle ahead.

There was a hug with Harrington and a few of the other vice-captains as McIlroy claimed the first up ahead to give Europe a winning start en route to what was an emotional singles win over Xander Schauffele.

“I love being a part of this team,” a tearful McIlroy sobbed. “I love my team-mates so much. I should have done more for them this week. I am glad I put a point on the board for Europe today, but I just can’t wait to get another shot at this.

“It’s by far the best experience in golf and I hope little boys and girls watching this today aspire to play in this event or the Solheim Cup because there is nothing better than being a part of a team, especially with the bond we have in Europe and no matter what happens after this, I’m proud of every single one of those players that played this week.”

He added: “I don’t think there’s any greater privilege to be a part of one of these teams, European or American. It’s an absolute privilege. I’ve gotten to do this six times. They have always been the greatest experiences of my career. I have never really cried or got emotional over what I’ve done as an individual. I couldn’t give a s**t. But this team, and what it feels like to be a part of, to see Sergio break records, to see Jon Rahm come into his own this week, to see one of my best friends, Shane Lowry, make his Ryder Cup debut. All that, it’s phenomenal and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

It was tough too for Lowry as he came up against a buzz saw in Cantlay.

Denied a win at the first against the man that ran the tables and claimed the FedExCup and the PGA Tour Player of the Year award, he was followed by his wife Wendy, his father Brendan, his brother Alan, his coach Neil Manchip, fitness coach Robbie Cannon, his managers and friends.

He needed their support given the lack of European fans, and Dad was soon shaking his fist in celebration as the boy made a five-footer for a birdie four at the second to go 1-up.

He crossed the footbridge to the third tee as Steve Stricker looked on from a vantage point that gives a perfect view of the second, third, sixth and seventh greens, but when he passed that point again some 40 minutes later, he was 3-down.

Cantlay made a 10 footer for a two at the 195-yard third, where Lowry’s tee shot fell off the green left but held up in the rough grass above the sand.

He then missed a six-footer for par after going long at the fourth and was pinching the bridge of his nose at the fifth after he pulled his second into the water and lost the hole to another Cantlay birdie.

He had a chance from 10 feet at the 339-yard sixth but missed and had to watch Cantlay roll in a slick six-footer to go three-up. Still, he kept going.

After making an 11-footer to avoid a three-putt at the seventh, he fist-pumped ironically when he made a five-footer to halve the eighth after Cantlay had made an 11-footer before him and tried to whip up the crowd with aggressive fist pumps.

A 360-degree lip out at the ninth saw him turn three down. But while he clawed back two of the first three holes with birdies at the 10th and 12th, Cantlay was an assassin, responding to Lowry’s wedge to nine feet at the 14th by sucking his back to two feet for the first of three killer birdies in a row.

Back to 3-up as he made an eight-footer at the 15th, the American closed out the match with another birdie from six feet at the 16th.

He was five-under to Lowry’s two-under, but there will surely be other days for the big Offaly man, who quite rightly believes he is “made for this”.