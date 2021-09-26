‘Just because it’s never happened before doesn’t mean it can’t’ –Harrington sees opportunity for Europe to make history

Team Europe Captain Padraig Harrington walks to the 12th hole during Saturday Afternoon Fourball Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Pádraig Harrington believes Europe must embrace the chance to make history today by completing the biggest comeback in Ryder Cup history at Whistling Straits.

His troops trail the US 11-5 and must win nine of the 12 singles to tie and retain the trophy, which is half a point more than they won in the Miracle at Medinah in 2012, when the deficit was 10-6.

"That's not the position we wanted to be in and we have a big task tomorrow," Harrington said. "We have the talent to climb the mountain, but you've got to do it one step at a time."

Rory McIlroy will lead out the team in the singles against Xander Schauffele despite suffering a third defeat in as many matches, losing 4&3 alongside Ian Poulter to Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

"I am sure there are (players who need an arm around the shoulder), but that is always the case in the team when you are trying to find a balance the whole way through and motivate people," Harrington said.

"Sometimes guys are very comfortable and other guys are a bit disappointed. And in some cases, people are disappointed, but they are actually doing better than they think. You just have to look at each individual and work through it and see what each person needs. Coming in tomorrow, we need each player to focus on finding a way to win their match.

"The players are doing their best. We could do with holing a few putts and creating a bit of momentum, but the team has been good and worked well together.

"It is not for lack of trying or effort and let's hope tomorrow we get a little bit of momentum and start moving forward."

Asked what he planned to say to his team last night, Harrington said: "I have a plan. I have ideas in my head about what I am going to say. A couple of players are due to speak and I'm sure a couple will speak.

"We know what it's all about tomorrow - you have to go out there and win points. It doesn't matter how you win them. You have got to go out there and do your job and find a way of winning your match."

It's an opportunity for Europe to make history and that's the attitude Harrington intended to bring to last night's team meeting.

"Yes, we do and that's a good way of looking at it," he said. "This has never been done before. So why not.

"Just because it's never happened before, it doesn't mean it can't happen.

As for Ben Crenshaw saying he had "a feeling" when the US came back from 10-6 down to win at Brookline in 1999, he said: "Forget about me having the feeling, as long as my team has it."

Shane Lowry will go out second against PGA Tour Player of the Year, Patrick Cantlay looking to build on Saturday afternoon's match-winning par putt on the 18th with Tyrrell Hatton where they beat Tony Finau and Harris English 1-up.

The Clara man played just once on Friday, losing 4&3 in fourballs with Rory McIlroy to English and Finau, but Harrington insisted he had no second thoughts about not playing the Offaly man in the foursomes.

"It's a very balanced team," Harrington said. "I don't know why anybody would have said that. He played very nicely in the two matches he played, and it's tough to play a lot of people.

"That's probably the hardest thing in the Ryder Cup in the first two days is mathematically, you have to rest eight people Thursday and Friday.

'"Shane was very comfortable with that. He knew how it would go. Most people either play a foursomes or a fourball. He's played two fourballs and he's taken to it like a duck to water.

"He really has enjoyed the experience. I'm quite impressed with how well he's handled that side of things. I'm sure he's had some nerves and pressure, but he's enjoyed it. He's really gone out there and embraced it.

"Like I've always said about Shane, he really does seem to be a big-time player for the big occasion, like on 18 there.

"Played great today. Couldn't be happier with him. Delighted he holed that putt on the last. Certainly every half-point for us is incredibly important."

Europe lost the morning foursomes 3-1, but while Lowry and Hatton won their match and Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm maintained their 100 pc record with a 2&1 win over Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, the bottom two matches were both lost to leave Europe a mountain to climb.

"Obviously we would have liked to have won the session, eaten into that lead," Harrington said. "Six points is a tough one to make up tomorrow, but I think we were a half-point short of that in the Miracle at Medinah on Sunday, so we're just going to have to push for that tomorrow."

On the level of belief in his team that they can pull it off, he said: "I'm sure they know they have a very tall order ahead of them, but it's still possible.

"At the end of the day, it's only half a point more than we won in the singles at Medinah, and just individually, it's not really that important in the sense of the team.

"They have to just go out there and win their own individual match. There's nothing more they can do than that. They have to focus on that and not look at that bigger picture and focus on their individual self and play their game and win that and then just see how it adds up."

Harrington refused to be drawn into criticism of the hostile US crowd and knows the only way they can silence them in the singles is with birdies as they look to go one better than Medinah.

"There's no doubt that's going to be very strong on our minds, and look, even reversing it to Brookline," he said. "I know that was a four-point gap. These things can be done.

"But again, it is more of an individual game tomorrow and getting them to focus on winning their point. Go out there and play their game and win their point. That's the biggest thing they can do to help the team."

Harrington's opposite number Steve Stricker is taking nothing for granted and having learned the lesson of Medinah in 2012, where Europe won the first five singles and overturned a four-point deficit to win the singles 8½-3½ and the Ryder Cup 14½-13½, he's top-loaded his singles order.

"I think we learned a lot of lessons from 2012," Stricker said. "Probably the thing I can say is that we didn't do a good job putting our lineup out on Sunday. Not that we took it for granted by any stretch of the imagination, but we just could have done better with it.

"And that was on our mind here today. We think about our past mistakes, and we are trying to learn from them and see what we can do to try and improve on them, and that was definitely one of the things that we were talking about up there tonight.

"So you know, it's hard to say if you got it right or not. You know, I like where we're at, and you know, I like what my guys are doing. "

Singles Matches

17:04 Xander Schauffele v Rory McIlroy

17:15 Patrick Cantlay v Shane Lowry

17:26 Scottie Scheffler v Jon Rahm

17:37 Bryson DeChambeau v Sergio Garcia

17:48 Collin Morikawa v Viktor Hovland

17:59 Dustin Johnson v Paul Casey

18:10 Brooks Koepka v Bernd Wiesberger

18:21 Tony Finau v Ian Poulter

18:32 Justin Thomas v Tyrrell Hatton

18:43 Harris English v Lee Westwood

18:54 Jordan Spieth v Tommy Fleetwood

19:05 Daniel Berger v Matt Fitzpatrick