‘It looks like Harrington is just throwing stuff on the wall to see what sticks’ – Duval and McGinley question McIlroy call

Two former Ryder Cup stars have slammed Padraig Harrington’s decision to drop Rory McIlroy for the Saturday morning foursomes at Whistling Straights.

The world number 15 suffered back-to-back defeats on Friday, teeing up two unwanted records as Team USA raced into a 6-2 lead.

Not only was that the first time McIlroy had suffered two losses on one day at the competition, it led to his first omission from a session in what is his sixth Ryder Cup appearance after playing 26 consecutive matches.

His Friday simply couldn’t have got off to a worse start alongside Ian Poulter, five down after five to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in a foursomes match they would lose 5&3.

He and Shane Lowry did go one up after five in the afternoon four-balls against Harris English and Tony Finau but lost four of the next five holes on the way to a 4&3 defeat.

Nonetheless, two-time American Ryder Cup player David Duval and 2014 European captain Paul McGinley did not agree with Harrington’s decision to shelve the man who has picked up 13 points across his Ryder Cup career.

“It’s a glaring, glaring omission,” David Duval said on Sky Sports.

“There are two big leaders on the European team; Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. To sit Rory McIlroy, who has never sat in his Ryder Cup career, baffles the mind. To me it looks like the eject, panic button, everything has been hit.

“It looks like Padraig Harrington is just throwing stuff up on the wall to see what will stick.

“If you had put (Rory) out with the team mascot, he has got to be out there playing. If you expect to come back and win this, you have to have one of your superstars out there. It wasn’t a great day but it’s Rory McIlroy and it’s the Ryder Cup. He has to be out there playing.”

McGinley guided his 2014 team to a 16.5 to 11.5 win at Gleneagles seven years ago, when McIlroy contributed three points, through two halves and two wins, after losing his opening match of the week.

“I would have seriously considered playing him again because we know what he’s like. After a bad day he normally rebounds,” McGinley said.

“(Harrington) is out of options. He has so few players playing well and looking up for the fight. You’ve got to ride your good horses. The thing about Rory is he is inspirational and like a light switch, he can go on very quickly.

“How many times do we see him have a terrible first day in major championships and then race as he gets closer to the line? That’s maybe what he could have done this week.

“When you’re out of options, you have to take a bit of a gamble and the easiest place to do that is with the players who you know are the best.”

McGinley did, however, concede that McIlroy and Poulter’s early submission on Friday morning could have had a damaging impact on Europe’s hopes beyond the loss of their own point.

“Rory was so far off yesterday, five down after five,” he said. “That’s such a body blow to the team. You could see his body language was down. His shoulders were slumped and it wasn’t a good vibe.

“When Phil (Mickelson) and Tiger (Woods) were taken out on the first morning back in 2004, not only was it a blow in terms of energy and psyche, it was a massive boost for us.

“So when we see Rory going five down after five, it has a big, big effect. It sucks the life out of the team and that’s what I’m seeing with Europe; a deflated team.

“We need to re-energise. It’s a big morning for Europe.”

Duval, who picked up two points from six matches in his own Ryder Cup career, reckons Harrington’s decision now leaves Team USA one early Saturday victory – in Rahm and Sergia Garcia’s opener against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Koepka - away from totally dismantling the European spirit.

“We’ve knocked out Rory McIlroy, let’s knock out Jon Rahm and then we’ve decapitated the whole European team and it’s over,” he declared.

“If they lose that match, every bit of energy is out of the European team, it’s over and it’s just a runaway.”

