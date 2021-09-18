| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Inside the mind of Pádraig Harrington: The golf maverick who will bring intrigue to Ryder Cup

Described by Thomas Bjorn, his own predecessor as Ryder Cup captain, as ‘a little bit of a nutty professor’, Pádraig Harrington will be anything but predictable when he leads Europe at Whistling Straits  

Pádraig Harrington possesses plenty of traits that could wear down his team, as well as his opponents. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Pádraig Harrington possesses plenty of traits that could wear down his team, as well as his opponents. Photo: Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington possesses plenty of traits that could wear down his team, as well as his opponents. Photo: Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington possesses plenty of traits that could wear down his team, as well as his opponents. Photo: Getty Images

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

“He’s got a funny mind, Pádraig, but it’s a good mind!” – Bob Torrance speaking to Paul Keane for ‘OBSESSED – Inside Pádraig Harrington’s head.’

 

Colin Montgomerie tells a story about the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor that captures the beautiful unorthodoxy of this year’s European captain.

Top Videos

Privacy