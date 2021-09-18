Inside the mind of Pádraig Harrington: The golf maverick who will bring intrigue to Ryder Cup

“He’s got a funny mind, Pádraig, but it’s a good mind!” – Bob Torrance speaking to Paul Keane for ‘OBSESSED – Inside Pádraig Harrington’s head.’

Colin Montgomerie tells a story about the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor that captures the beautiful unorthodoxy of this year’s European captain.

“Complicated, but not eccentric” is how Pádraig Harrington has described himself, but for Montgomerie, who selected the Dubliner as a wild card ahead of the then world top-ten-ranked Paul Casey 11 years ago, there might be the basis for an argument there.

During practice in Wales, Harrington proved a dominant figure, driving the ball beautifully and winning just about every bet within the European team room. Then Friday arrived and his opening drive was a lurid snap-hook off the first tee.

Montgomerie instantly approached caddie Ronan Flood, asking if Harrington had changed anything in the bag.

“Yeah, it’s a new driver!” replied Flood.

“But he was driving magnificently in practice, why would he change?” asked an exasperated Montgomerie.

“Because he wanted to see if he could hit this one as good as the one he’d been using in practice,” said Flood.

According to Montgomerie, his reply to that was unrepeatable.

Next week in Wisconsin, Pádraig Harrington’s every word will be parsed, analysed and – if opportunity presents itself to a purposefully adversarial US media – weaponised as the battle for the Ryder Cup unspools at Whistling Straits.

And Ireland’s third European captain in the last four stagings of this biennial showpiece is unlikely to take cover behind blandishment or pre-scripted politesse. It is often, rightly, noted that the inherent dignity Harrington inherited from his late father, Paddy, has become a central tenet of his global popularity.

But there is something else, something more unusual too.

Arguably his greatest attribute is a willingness to be different, an absence of the self-conscious gene that can be so toxic and reductive under pressure. Harrington isn’t inclined to act or role-play. He won’t reshape himself to fit even high-octane circumstance.

Can you imagine any other Ryder Cup captain in history posting a picture of himself on New Year’s Eve lying, eyes closed, with his dog on the kitchen floor? “Happy New Year from Wilson and me,” he tweeted on January 1 last year.

“Even though I took his cold spot on the floor, he’s got a bone to chew on, so it’s been a good start to the year for him.”

The importance of a captain’s role in the Ryder Cup tends to be a polarising subject. Some choose to all but mythologise the balancing of foursomes and fourball partnerships into an exercise of atom-splitting gravity. Others suspect the most important attribute for a captain is summoning the humility to avoid excess interference.

Read More

Thomas Bjorn was feted for a data-driven approach in Paris three years ago, but the truth is that he came up against an American team that, essentially, hadn’t been paying attention.

Le Golf National boasted narrow ribbons of fairway and the kind of penal rough never seen at a PGA event, yet Jim Furyk’s picks included Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau for whom accuracy off the tee was always likely to be problematic. Worse, only one member of Furyk’s team bothered to play in that year’s French Open at the Ryder Cup venue.

It was as if they simply weighed up the respective world rankings of the two teams and decided there was no danger.

This time, the US bring 11 of the top-16 ranked players in the world, a familiar enough loading that makes them natural favourites, especially on home soil.

But on Wednesday, in a Zoom call with Irish journalists, Harrington made clear his belief that Ryder Cup favouritism is seldom a status cut in stone. “If a computer was deciding the result of this, the Americans would win,” he said.

“But it’s not a computer!”

Winning European captains have followed no single template. Seve Ballesteros was acknowledged as fussy and excessively melodramatic at Valderamma in ’97, while Ian Woosnam proved the polar opposite at The K Club in ’06, yet both were victorious.

For Harrington, informed by the experience of working under nine Ryder Cup captains since ’99 – either as player or vice-captain – the fascination will be in witnessing what balance he strikes between those two extremes.

His natural candour, that easy willingness to engage, almost certainly guarantees a few traps being set at his press conferences by a home media only too happy to recreate the edginess of Kiawah Island in ’91 and the ‘War on the Shore’ narrative that brought some European players close to tears.

Harrington admits that personal adjustment will be required, in the team room especially, because “not everybody thinks the way I think.”

But the three-time Major winner can expect to find himself caricatured, even ridiculed in some quarters too. His renowned obsessiveness is sure to feed some element of parody, notably the practice extremes that have sometimes fuelled the idea of a chronic eccentric at work.

Shortly after his split from Bob Torrance in 2011, Harrington spent an agonised six weeks at home in Dublin fixating on changes to his game. In one interview with Gary Murphy, he revealed: “I’ll tell you how bad it is, I’ve changed the position of my tongue in my mouth.

“To relax my jaw, I put my tongue in the top of my mouth!”

Logically, Harrington’s remarkable achievements in the game should protect him from US satire, but this is a Ryder Cup in America. The week ahead will be heavily mined.

What he will know categorically is his renowned personal intensity, which has underpinned his success in the game, would probably be debilitating if brought to his captaincy now.

During the ’02 Ryder Cup at The Belfry, Harrington went directly to the practice ground after partnering Montgomerie to a 2&1 Saturday afternoon fourball victory over Phil Mickelson and David Toms. Torrance, whose son Sam was Europe’s captain, recalled: “He got two buggies down to the practice ground that evening, put the headlights on and that was it.

“It was dark, but we were up there until ten, 11 o’clock at night.”

The following day, having hammered Mark Calcavecchia 5&4 in the singles, Harrington continued protesting to his coach that he’d just played “rubbish”.

He is acutely aware that that kind of relentlessness wears most people down. “I’m a very complex individual,” he agreed in a 2002 interview. “I think far too much for my own good, which generally results in making things difficult for myself. There are players who seem to have the confidence to do what’s expected of them, but not me.

“I’ve always taken the difficult route.”

In many ways, that trait is what has made him such an admirable figure in the game. No multiple Major winner has maximised his natural talent more, Dr Liam Hennessy – Harrington’s long-time fitness advisor – describing him succinctly as “an outlier”.

It’s clear from recent interviews that Harrington understands the need for fun in a team-room and, curiously, his best Ryder Cup achievements did not coincide with his greatest years in tournament golf.

After playing brilliantly at Oakland Hills in the ’04 competition, he actually went ten Ryder Cup matches without recording a win.

In the meantime, of course, he had that glorious 13-month sunburst of form, decanting two Open Championships and a USPGA.

On Wednesday, Harrington expressed a conviction that the pared-down essence of his task next week will be in establishing the right chemistry in his Friday and Saturday partnerships, given the energy around Sunday’s singles play will be governed largely by Europe’s success or otherwise in foursomes and fourball.

A natural assumption is that he will partner Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry who boast a formidable amateur record in foursomes play and who gelled so well as an 18-year-old (McIlroy) and 20-year-old (Lowry) during the 2007 European Amateur Team Championship in Scotland.

Reminded of a famous picture of the two celebrating Ireland’s win there and the fact that they have been known to play a lot of recreational golf together in Florida, Harrington smiled. “I’m in no way nostalgic,” he stressed.

“If it’s the right pairing, it’ll be done. But I’m not putting them out together based on a picture in 2007!”

There will be unexpected curve balls coming his way, no question. Darren Clarke was blindsided by the social media mischief of Danny Willett’s brother at Hazeltine in 2016, while US captain Paul Azinger famously duped the Europeans into practising off incorrect tees at Valhalla in ’08, something no longer possible.

Bjorn, Harrington’s successor as European captain, affectionately describes the Dubliner as “a little bit of a nutty professor”.

It is a role that has been known – historically – to invite a degree of over-thinking veering towards nonsense. Sam Torrance is said to have spent a year working on his opening captain’s speech for the ’02 event, even arranging to have the ceremonial podium installed in his garage so that he could spend three hours a day in the final week of preparation reciting from it.

Clarke, in 2016, became a regular visitor to the BBC’s Belfast studios, rehearsing his opening ceremony speech from an autocue. “If I deliver a good speech,” the Dungannon man declared a little grandiosely, “I reckon that is worth half a point to us!”

The Americans, famously, have had Presidents visit the team room, like George W Bush, who read out a famous letter written to the people of Texas during the Battle of the Alamo – ‘I shall never surrender or retreat…Victory or Death’ – at Brookline in ’99, Harrington’s first Ryder Cup.

He has described his nervousness that week as so extreme he was “barely able to see the ball”, so Europe’s captain will be acutely aware of what’s looming for this year’s rookies, Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger and Lowry.

Harrington performed well on his debut at Brookline, despite running a gauntlet of abuse from the US gallery for pacing out the full yardage of a wedge shot on 17 in his singles match against Mark O’Meara. One US TV commentator suggested drily that Harrington’s slow play “gave new meaning to the Boston Marathon”.

But Harrington’s clearest recall of that match is of the previous par three and of asking Europe’s captain Mark James on the tee-box whether he should hit a six or seven iron only to instantly sense the Englishman’s discomfort.

James himself wrote in his book Into The Bear Pit, “My only thought was that this could be the first time a captain had ever mis-clubbed a player to lose a Ryder Cup. It was not a nice feeling. I thought, ‘My God, I’m going to be responsible for the whole thing right here.’”

Harrington would eventually win the match on 18 but remembers that expression of panic in James’s face as a stark reminder of how the Ryder Cup can interrogate the human spirit.

“I kind of laughed and said, ‘We actually wanted to be here, we actually worked to get into this position, nobody held a gun to our heads’,” he reflected in a subsequent interview with the Sunday Independent.

“I mean an enjoyable experience is a good movie at the cinema, but you haven’t lived when you’ve watched a good movie at the cinema. You’ve enjoyed two hours of eating popcorn and drinking Coke and that was the experience.

“But when you’ve played in a Ryder Cup, you know the week is going to be etched into your memory forever. It’s like jumping out of an aeroplane with a parachute, you know you did something!”

Starting next Friday in Wisconsin, Harrington takes to the sky again. “I hate being predictable!” he said on Wednesday when questioned about possible pairings. Write it down because he won’t be.