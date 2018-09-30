In Pictures: 23 brilliant images as Europe celebrate Ryder Cup success
Europe retained the Ryder Cup with a 17.5 to 10.5 win over the USA in Paris on Sunday. Here are 23 of the best images as Thomas Bjorn's men begin the celebrations.
Online Editors
