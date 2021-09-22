Team Europe's Shane Lowry reacts on the 15th green during a Ryder Cup practice round at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin

Shane Lowry is relishing the challenge of his first Ryder Cup and is aiming to repay the faith shown in him by Team Europe captain Pádraig Harrington.

The 2019 Open champion will make his Ryder Cup debut at the age of 34, having come close to qualifying five years ago.

The Offaly native is determined to make up for lost time.

"I'm just happy to be here, it shows how difficult it is to make a Ryder Cup team. I've had a pretty good career up to this point," he said.

"You want to win majors and compete at the highest level and golf, for the most part, is an individual sport.

"But as an Irish player growing up you've watched the Ryder Cup and all the great Irish players and it is something I really wanted to do and had to do if I wanted to be up there with those guys when you are talking about great golfers.

"I felt I let it slip in 2016, I didn't play great towards the end of that campaign.

"Obviously I needed a pick at the end of the day (to make this team) but I'm grateful Paddy (Padraig Harrington) has put his trust in me."

Lowry insists he does not feel any additional burden having been selected by his good friend Harrington.

"You can't feel any more pressure than there will be out there Friday, Saturday and Sunday," he added.

"Obviously I'm a captain's pick but I was very close to making the team, I was first man out and I felt I deserved a pick.

"I feel like I deserve to be here, if I didn't it might feel different."