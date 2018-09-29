'His passion and fire are infectious' - Rory McIlroy hails Garcia after fourballs victory

Rory McIlroy hailed the infectious "passion and fire" of Sergio Garcia after the pair claimed another European point on the second morning of the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy teamed up with the Spaniard to beat American duo Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau 2&1 in Saturday's opening fourballs and keep momentum moving in Europe's direction at Le Golf National.

The pair proved an excellent combination and Garcia's success lifted him to second on the all-time Ryder Cup points list with 24.5. Only Sir Nick Faldo, with 25, has won more points and Garcia could eclipse him before the contest is over.

Garcia had been a controversial wildcard pick for the match by captain Thomas Bjorn but, after also triumphing in foursomes on Friday, has justified selection.

McIlroy said: "Any time I didn't hit a great shot Sergio was always on my shoulder with encouragement telling me to come on, and that's great to hear that from someone like him.

"His passion and fire for the Ryder Cup is second to none and it's pretty infectious. It rubs off on me pretty well. We had a great time out there."

McIlroy and Garcia appeared to be on course for a convincing win as they dominated early on, going four up after 11 holes. Koepka and Finau clawed back the deficit to one but a birdie three from Garcia at the 17th finished the job.

Garcia said: "It was amazing. I think we played great all day. Obviously they started coming hard at us the last few holes and there were a couple of little mistakes in there.

"But we knew we just had to keep giving ourselves chances and, the way we were playing, we would do it."

