‘His parents instilled in him the importance of having no pretence about him – it’s what makes Shane nine-carat gold’

Do the Americans know what they’re in for? The home side in the Ryder Cup might think they have it all sewn up when it comes to supporters on the windy banks of Lake Michigan. But the Europeans are coming – and they have a secret weapon in the form of Shane Lowry and his legendary gift for teamwork, honed on the football pitch and forged in the Faithful fields.

For Lowry, this is the dream of a lifetime and a chance to bring his entire skillset into the mix, using not only his supreme golfing talent but also his persuasiveness, his magnetic gift for making connections – and his renowned love of the craic.

The sight of Lowry clad in his county colours, relishing the celebrations in Croke Park last month as his beloved Offaly took home the All-Ireland Under-20 football title, was a familiar one to his former football coach, Larry Lynam. He well remembers the golfing superstar from his schooldays – a curly-headed teen always in the thick of things, living in the moment and enjoying the banter.

“If there was football going on, he’d be playing football; if they were going to the cinema, he’d be there; if the class was putting on a bit of a drama, he’d be stuck in the middle of it,” Larry recalls. “He’s a team player.”

“He’s grounded – his mother and father instilled in him the importance of making connections and drilling into him the importance of a good social network with family and friends and having no pretence about him. That’s what makes him nine-carat gold.”

Lowry’s GAA background – with his father, Brendan, one of the famous Offaly players who won the All-Ireland in 1982, as well as his own love of the game, has left its stamp of teamwork on Lowry and could well prove to be the secret ingredient to propel the European team to Ryder Cup victory.

“He was our free-taker and he’d be likely to miss it if it was inconsequential, but the more pressurised he’d be, the more likely he would be to land it,” Larry says of Lowry’s own style on the football field.

But the football drew to a close when the golf took over. “He used to spend his summers chipping the balls over a six-foot wall into a bucket on the other side – and he wouldn’t miss,” Larry says, shaking his head in awe.

Pádraig Harrington has already spoken about Lowry’s talent for forging connections in a sport that, more often than not, is a solitary one.

“Shane brings an awful lot into the team room. He’s got a great personality and really mixes well and helps others,” he says, explaining Lowry as his wild-card choice for the European side.

When the golfer fulfils his dream by making his debut at Whistling Straits today, he will be doing so not only as part of the elite golfing team but for a rock-strong team of well-wishers who might not be there in person due to Covid travel restrictions but will be with him in spirit, willing him on every step of the way.

Among them will be his grand-aunt Rosie Horan, of Ballycumber, Co Offaly, who had contemplated getting Sky Sports purely to watch the Ryder Cup but has settled instead for watching it at her nephew Dermot’s house.

“We were all saying that we knew nothing about golf prior to this – we never looked at golf. But I know a lot more about it now since Shane came along,” she says.

One of her most prized possessions is a signed photo of her grand-nephew holding the Claret Jug after winning The Open. During those heady few days in summer 2019, she had been in hospital, with a fellow patient who was watching the tournament on the phone keeping her updated on his progress.

She is only sorry that her sister, Margaret Lowry – Shane’s granny – is not around to see her grandson’s success.

“It brings terrific excitement and she would have absolutely adored it,” says Rosie, who was off to the shrine in nearby Clonfert to light a candle and say a prayer for Shane’s success – another trump card the Americans may not be reckoning on.

On the picturesque, windswept and dramatically rolling hills of Lowry’s home club of Esker Hills, the excitement is at fever pitch, with all 350 members forming a spirit army for their star player.

“In our wildest dreams we’d never have thought a little curly-headed fellow who came here to spend all his time in his transition year would be playing in the Ryder Cup,” says lady captain Emer Molloy.

She remembers him as his commitment was “so unusual”.

“I live next door and I’d see him here every day, coming in for a Mars Bar and then back out on the course again in all the days of winter. His dreams came true because he put in the work,” she says.

Men’s captain Gerry Buckley says: “We’re just sorry we couldn’t be there because without question some of us are bound to have travelled.”

Emer adds: “We will get a few more outings.”

They are confident their hero will go on to see many more major tournaments.

The club has organised a special tournament where golfers can join in, playing alongside Lowry and taking the name of any player in the Ryder Cup.

At the desk, manager Ray Molloy checks in one would-be player who insists he would have to pick Lowry. “If he rings me he’ll be asking how you did – and he’ll be expecting 37 points,” Ray says.

The golf club is fully booked throughout the Ryder Cup, he adds. “We’re all behind him every step of the way. The goodwill is huge.”