‘His parents instilled in him the importance of having no pretence about him – it’s what makes Shane nine-carat gold’

Shane Lowry of Team Europe during a practice round prior to the Ryder Cup 2021 matches at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, USA. (Photo by Tom Russo/Sportsfile) Expand
Rosie Horan from Ballycumber, Co Offaly holding a signed photograph of her grandnephew Shane Lowry at her home. (Pic: Mark Condren) Expand

Rosie Horan from Ballycumber, Co Offaly holding a signed photograph of her grandnephew Shane Lowry at her home. (Pic: Mark Condren)

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

Do the Americans know what they’re in for? The home side in the Ryder Cup might think they have it all sewn up when it comes to supporters on the windy banks of Lake Michigan. But the Europeans are coming – and they have a secret weapon in the form of Shane Lowry and his legendary gift for teamwork, honed on the football pitch and forged in the Faithful fields.

For Lowry, this is the dream of a lifetime and a chance to bring his entire skillset into the mix, using not only his supreme golfing talent but also his persuasiveness, his magnetic gift for making connections – and his renowned love of the craic.

The sight of Lowry clad in his county colours, relishing the celebrations in Croke Park last month as his beloved Offaly took home the All-Ireland Under-20 football title, was a familiar one to his former football coach, Larry Lynam. He well remembers the golfing superstar from his schooldays – a curly-headed teen always in the thick of things, living in the moment and enjoying the banter.

