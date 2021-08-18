Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett eyeing late charge for Ryder Cup spots

Former major champions Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett concede time is fast running out to stake their claim for a place on Europe's Ryder Cup team.

Stenson has appeared in the biennial contest against the United States five times and won all three of his matches as a wild card in Paris in 2018, while Willett suffered an unhappy debut in the defeat at Hazeltine in 2016.

Willett won the first qualifying event, the 2019 BMW PGA Championship, but is currently 18th on the European points list, while Stenson is 36th on the same standings after missing 11 cuts in 16 events in 2021 to fall outside the world's top 200.

"If I want to have any chance to make the team, this is the 11th hour to wake up," the 2016 Open champion said ahead of this week's D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague.

Danny Willett poses with his wife Nicole and his son after winning the 2019 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Danny Willett poses with his wife Nicole and his son after winning the 2019 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

"I'm playing four weeks in a row on the European Tour with that intention. I hope I can bring a few birdies for Padraig (Harrington, Europe's captain) to consider me in the end, but I need to get going at this point.

"I've been working on my game over the last 10 days and I feel like I'm making some progress. If it's big enough or quick enough I'm not sure, but it feels like it's going in the right direction.

"The long game hasn't been working for quite some time. It's always been the strength of my game and it's frustrating to not hit the ball with the precision that I like and require and feel like I still can do."

Willett's season has been disrupted on numerous fronts, the 2016 Masters champion catching Covid-19, having a wisdom tooth removed and then needing surgery for appendicitis and a hernia.

"There's maybe eight guys on his (Harrington's) radar that can have a good squeeze and a good last month and push in," he said.

"We're relatively down on that because we've not played loads, but you never know. A solid three weeks out of four, in places we've played well, three nice results at those and you never know.

"It'd be great to be on every single team, but it takes a hell of a lot of hard work and things going your way to make a 12-man team. You have the best players in Europe and everyone wants to be there.

"You have eight or 10 guys in my position who can make a charge in the next four weeks. It'd be really good to be there."

The qualifying race ends following the BMW PGA Championship on September 12, with Harrington scheduled to name his three wild cards a few hours after the end of play at Wentworth.

The 43rd Ryder Cup, which was postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, takes place at Whistling Straits from September 24-26.