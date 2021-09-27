‘He doesn’t deserve this type of beating with the career he’s had’ – Shane Lowry ‘sad’ for friend Padraig Harrington

Shane Lowry confessed he was “sad” personally and bitterly disappointed for skipper Pádraig Harrington after Europe were handed the heaviest Ryder Cup defeat of the modern era at Whistling Straits.

Trailing 11-5 going into the singles, the required miracle didn’t materialise as the star-studded US side won the session 8-4 to run out 19-9 winners for the biggest win by either side since continental Europeans were called into the fold in 1979.

“I am disappointed,” Lowry said after falling 4&2 to Patrick Cantlay in the singles. “I am more disappointed for Paddy than anything else to be honest. He doesn’t deserve this type of beating with the career he’s had.

“I am sad to be honest. It’s hard but we tried our best, we gave it our all. No regrets. And we move on now and hopefully in two years’ time we can win it back.”

Harrington insisted he had no regrets about his decisions and Lowry hopes he is not made the fall guy for a resounding defeat at the hands of an ultra talented US side, who proved to be a class apart.

“I hope people don’t criticise him too heavily,” Lowry said of Harrington. “He’s one of our greatest golfers of all time in Europe and he deserved more than this this week and we couldn’t give it to him.”

Lowry won one point from three, describing his winning putt with Tyrrell Hatton against Tony Finau and Harris English in Saturday’s fourballs as one of the greatest experiences of his career.

“I am disappointed but it has been without doubt the best experience of my life so far,” said Lowry, who is determined to be on the side in Rome in 2023.

“Honestly, I can’t put into words what everyone means to me in this team and the love I have for everyone. I’ll be back don’t worry.”

Harrington had no complaints about Europe’s defeat and paid tribute to the victors for their superior golf.

Read More

“I think so,” he said when asked if it simply came down to their better golf. “The US were very strong. They got it right, whatever their plan was, they got it right this week, and a strong team, played well. Kept the momentum. And they would have been tough to beat at the best of times, let alone when they are at top form. It's a great win for them.”

The Dubliner (50) insisted nothing the Americans did came as a surprise.

“No, I can't say we were surprised by it,” he said. “I think we were as prepared as we could be. It's maybe difficult to come to a golf course that the players haven't played for a few years in that sense, but I think the players knew the course well enough. The US were well-prepared. Good team. Played well.”

As for the lack of European fans due to the travel ban imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he admitted that might have been a factor.

“There's no doubt, the US had the momentum all the time,” he said. “When they holed a putt, they got a cheer and their fellow teammates heard that, and they seemed to have that the first day.

“Every time we holed a putt, it was silence and it was definitely very difficult for us to create any momentum, and we would have needed that to overcome this team.”

Despite it all, he insisted he enjoyed the experience.

“I enjoyed a lot of moments, there's no doubt about that,” Harrington said. “Enjoyed a lot with the team. Certainly it was very good for me in the back room sense. It was a good team, everybody pulled together and everybody was going in the right direction. It was excellent, I've got to say.

“Looking back at that, yeah, there was a lot to enjoy in the back room but obviously you have to get the job done out on the golf course.”

He added: “The team did everything asked of them. They worked great together, they worked hard together, there was great team spirit. Everybody tried 100 percent. We were just beaten by a better team this week, a very strong US team that seemed to play right up to their ability. Had a bit of momentum, holed a few putts, had the crowd behind them. Just a lot of things really tough to overcome.

“But you know, I'm happy for Steve Stricker. He's one of the good guys in golf. If you're going to get beat by a captain, that's a good captain for sure.

“He obviously got his plan right. Whatever their prep was, they did a good job, and they came out and started well and kept the momentum going. It was just a tough one to overcome. I believe we did our job, and it just wasn't our week.”

Lowry spoke later in the team press conference about how special it felt to be part of a Ryder Cup team.

“It's just so hard to describe,” he said. “I spent years trying to make a Ryder Cup Team, and I got here this week and didn't know what to expect.

“I have probably done something that I only could have dreamed of, like I won The Open by six shots in my home country, and this week is by far -- [turning to 2019 Open runner-up Tommy Fleetwood] sorry, Tommy — but this week has been by far the best week of my golfing career.

“Like honestly, to be able to share the team room with these boys, to be able to play for Paddy, it's just been so special. I said to the lads last night, I'm having the time of my life, and we're six points behind. What's it going to be like when we're leading?

“No matter how long I play, for the rest of my career, I'll want be to be part of this team. You just form a special bond with people that, not that you don't think you ever would, but there's just something there that we'll always have.

“Look, we got beaten by a better side, but I really enjoyed myself. I'm so privileged to be a part of this team, and I've enjoyed every minute of it. I don't enjoy getting beaten like I did today, but you know, I had a great moment on the 18th green yesterday and tried to do my bit for the team.

“We came up obviously a long way short, but it's just been an incredible experience and something that I'll remember for the rest of my life.”