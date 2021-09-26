Pádraig Harrington is looking to Irish golf's Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to lead from the front as Europe attempts to pull off the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history at Whistling Straits.

McIlroy has lost twice in foursomes with Ian Poulter and once in fourballs with Lowry, never getting beyond the 15th green for his worst Ryder Cup performance in six appearances.

Indeed, he has lost his last five Ryder Cup matches, going back to Paris in 2018.

The Co Down star will be looking to restore some pride when he takes on Xander Schauffele in the top match before Lowry, who was outstanding in a 1-hole fourball win alongside Tyrrell Hatton over Tony Finau and Harris English on Saturday night, must take down the recently-crowned PGA Tour Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay in the second match.

Harrington planned to rally his troops last night for one final push in a Ryder Cup in which Europe has been generally outplayed, bar the performances of Lowry and the outstanding Spanish pairing of world No 1 Jon Rahm and veteran Sergio Garcia.

But while they trail 11-5 with the US needs just three and a half points from 12 to win back the trophy, he hasn't given up all hope yet, even though Europe must win half a point more from the singles than they did in the Miracle of Medinah in 2012, when they came back from 10-6 down by winning the singles 8 1/2 - 3 1/2.

"Look, it's been difficult," he said. "We haven't had the momentum; we haven't holed the putts. They have done their job excellently, so we have no complaints there. We need an awfully big day on Sunday. We need things to fall in our favour, but we're going to prepare as well as we can, and we're going to go out there and give it a shot.

"Just because it hasn't happened before, it doesn't mean it can't happen. It's a big ask. But you don't need to look at history to say it can't happen. We've seen that many times that's not the way things are made out. We have an opportunity to make history, and hopefully, it will happen."

Read More

Harrington was not surprised to see Lowry rise to the occasion, given his pedigree.

“Shane has been great," Harrington said. "He went out there, and his attitude has been fantastic. He's playing great golf; he's like a duck to water. That's the great thing about Shane; he's a big-time player. He believes this is where he should be.

"You can see from him winning The Open Championship and World Golf events, even winning a pro event as an amateur, Shane believes in himself and backs himself, and he is very, very comfortable and relaxed in this environment."

As for Ben Crenshaw's comment before the US came back from 10-6 down to win at Brookline in 1999, Harrington fled from such sentimentalism.

"Have you ever heard me go in for such rubbish?" He said. "Come on now. I'm practical, and I'm going to get these guys motivated in the best possible place to play golf."

Lowry is certainly up for the challenge, as he said after holing that 11 footer for a match-winning par on the 18th last night.

"I've always wanted to play in a Ryder Cup, and obviously, look, we are a few points behind, but I'm not stopping believing," Lowry said. "I don't care. I think I'm having the week of my life here. Honestly, I really am. It's just been incredible.

"It's an incredible experience. I really hope we can go out and give them loads and just put up a good performance.

"You just never know. All morning this morning, I was thinking, thinking of Medinah, thinking, you know, of a lot of things. And I just think there's just such a good bond in our team room. It's unbelievable. We didn't get the breaks yesterday. We got hosed, and it's disappointing.

"But we were out there today fighting as hard as we can. I said to Tyrrell, I was thinking about it in bed last night, we're probably getting a lot of stick back home, a lot of stick off everyone else, and the captains and vice-captains are getting a lot of stick off people for the pairings or whatever because everyone is a genius when you're not doing well.

"But everyone is out there trying their hardest, and that's all you can do. I'm happy I was able to get a point for my team."

As for the thoughts running through his head over his 18th hole putt last night, he said: "I said to Bo, I'm made for this. I didn't know I was going to hole it, but I knew I was going to try my best, and I'm so happy with it went in."

Singles Matches

17:04 Xander Schauffele v Rory McIlroy

17:15 Patrick Cantlay v Shane Lowry

17:26 Scottie Scheffler v Jon Rahm

17:37 Bryson DeChambeau v Sergio Garcia

17:48 Collin Morikawa v Viktor Hovland

17:59 Dustin Johnson v Paul Casey

18:10 Brooks Koepka v Bernd Wiesberger

18:21 Tony Finau v Ian Poulter

18:32 Justin Thomas v Tyrrell Hatton

18:43 Harris English v Lee Westwood

18:54 Jordan Spieth v Tommy Fleetwood

19:05 Daniel Berger v Matt Fitzpatrick