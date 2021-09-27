DeChambeau and Koepka share celebratory hug as Stricker hails USA team unity

United States captain Steve Stricker hailed the new-found unity of his triumphant Ryder Cup side after their record-breaking victory over Europe at Whistling Straits.

World number two Dustin Johnson became the first American player since Larry Nelson in 1981 to compile a perfect 5-0 record as the home side cruised to a 19-9 success, the biggest winning margin in the modern era.

Europe won by nine points at Oakland Hills in 2004 and The K Club in 2006, while the United States also won by the same margin at Walton Heath.

“It was a special week all the way around,” Stricker said. “I don’t know what else to say.

“I’ve said it a number of times all week long and how these guys came together, and how that started two weeks ago when they showed up for the practice round here.

“I could see the camaraderie then. I could see the willingness to prepare and get ready for this event prior to us even arriving. A lot of these guys have played a lot of golf with each other. They have grown up with each other. It’s a special group of guys.

“This didn’t start just two weeks ago. This started months ago. For me, two-and-a-half years ago.

“It’s been on my mind ever since I was announced to be captain. I wanted to make a special week for these guys. I’ve been part of a few teams and I know how it can go.

“I’ve been on a losing team and I’ve been on a winning side and we just want these guys to enjoy the experience. And as you can tell up here right now, it looks like they have enjoyed the experience.”

Stricker even went as far as to claim Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka had wanted to put their simmering feud aside and play together, although the briefest of hugs they had shared earlier beside the 18th green did not make that wholly convincing.

“I felt like as a whole we came together and did something amazing,” DeChambeau said. “This is a start to new generation. I think we are going to be doing some incredible things moving forward.

“I’ll tell you, from winning the Ryder Cup, this is possibly way better than any tournament I’ve won in my entire life, the group of people, the collective game of golf, it’s so much bigger than just a singular tournament.

“It’s about people coming together and doing something special for the game of golf. And I couldn’t be more proud of captain Strick and everybody putting their hearts out and making it the coolest experience I’ve ever had in my golf career.”