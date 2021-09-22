It looks like God’s work, but it isn’t. Whistling Straits is really a beautiful facsimile, built by a dreamer who grew up wanting to be an actor.

Herb Kohler got his life-wish in 2003 with a bit part in a Western, Open Range, having told the movie’s director that he only wanted a role in which he “could kill someone”. Take it his audition wasn’t taxing.

The director, Kevin Costner, is a frequent golf partner of Kohler, now one of America’s wealthiest industrialists.

That same gumption driving Herb’s thespian ambitions informed his construction of this week’s Ryder Cup venue on the shores of Lake Michigan, his message to designer Pete Dye at the time amounting to a brutally simple: “I want it to look like Ballybunion!”

Dye is, of course, famous for his stadium courses, one of which – TPC Sawgrass – drew the observation from Sam Snead that: “They ruined a perfectly good swamp!”

A divisive character in other words.

In terms of topography, there is the element of a stadium course here too. Until the breeze gets up and, then, everything changes.

Today, it came scudding in across the vast lake’s western shore, cold, skittish and sometimes jolting, insinuating a tang of winter into the rural Wisconsin air, albeit Pádraig Harrington did surmise a little mischievously: “This would be a beach day at home!”

It’s said that the temperature can drop 20 degrees within an hour here and you see it happen through the colours of the lake, an expanse wider than the Irish Sea that can switch from opal to dishwater grey while you’re still on the same hole.

The nearest town, Kohler, is a company town taking its name from the family essentially providing it with its financial lungs.

The company was founded by Herb’s grandfather, born in Austria in 1844, and is now one of the world’s largest plumbing manufacturers.

It has provided Herb with the largesse to create a Ryder Cup venue in the type of place David Attenborough probably wouldn’t venture.

Whether staying in Milwaukee to the South or Green Bay to the North, maybe the only thing that could reasonably draw tourists to stop by Herb’s home place is a piece of golf architecture capable of taking the world’s breath away.

Kohler itself is a town of simplicity and introspection, but the lake designs the day here and, so, the golf courses carved into its shoreline have been built for aesthetic impact.

The clubhouse at Whistling Straits is a different matter. It stands defiantly gaunt against the bright red grandstands and white hospitality pavilions with the plain, faintly austere qualities of an Amish farmhouse.

Kohler and Dye took their inspiration from Ireland’s West Coast and it is said that Herb actually tried to buy Carne Golf Club on one of many visits while adding to other jewels in his crown like the Old Course Hotel at St Andrews and Hamilton Hall, the iconic Victorian red-brick building standing guard behind the 18th green.

When Harrington first played Whistling Straits, he suggested it had the feeling of an ocean-side course.

On Wednesday, he re-iterated that sense of a links feel, albeit one created by the importation of 13,000 truckloads of sand from local farms allied to the genius of Dye.

Indeed, one built on land once covered by 43 waste dumps, two of which were toxic. Land controlled, in parts, by local drug-lords or, as Kohler called them, “the worst looking characters you’d ever imagined.”

This is a labour of true love then that has caught the attention of golf’s finest minds. “The course is designed to play like a links and you need a bit of wind for that” said Harrington.

“If there’s no wind, it’s stadium golf, hit from A to B and move on.

“The difference today with it being cold and windy, it really does affect the golf ball when the temperature drops.

“It’s playing like a true links. You’ve got to hit wind shots, keep the ball low at times. You’ve got to aim off into trouble and trust that the wind is going to take it back.

“Nobody wants it too windy, I certainly don’t. That’s not conducive to a good, fair battle. But a bit of wind is a true test of golf.”

Practice days at a Ryder Cup tend to carry the air of reciprocal bluff and, for now, there’s little sense of either Harrington or Steve Stricker truly believing they have a potentially dominant team here.

Today, the galleries were polite, even restrained, a reaction perhaps to the European side’s wearing of cheese-head hats and green trimmed tops as gestures of respect for the local Green Bay Packers.

It actually brought to mind the whispering etiquette of old and what the late Jim Murray of ‘Los Angeles Times’ fame once described as “the town criers who hurry from fairway to fairway with the bad news, as happy as an old maid reporting a new divorce.”

It’s doubtful that kind of reticence will survive to the weekend, specifically given the broad absence of visiting support and Stricker’s admission on Monday night that maybe the best US Ryder Cup dynamic is one of players “showing off” to their supporters.

That said, Brendan Lowry did spot someone wearing an Offaly GAA jersey by the side of the second fairway earlier while following Shane’s practice round alongside John Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Tyrrell Hatton, so perhaps Harrington’s hopes of a batallion of ex-pats managing to get here mightn’t be entirely forlorn either.

For now, though, Europe’s best bet could be in our sense that that the US happens to be hosting this Ryder Cup on the west coast of Ireland.

Because the wind off that lake and the temperature it governs alters the conditions of exchange profoundly here. It makes Whistling Straits a course with a hundred different personalities, some of them psychotic.

As Lowry himself put it: “It’s quite difficult to play in these conditions because you need to get your head around hitting a six-iron 150 yards as opposed to normally most guys hit their six-iron over 200 yards.

“It’s just little things I feel might help me this week are conditions and stuff like that but, yeah, how do you cope with it? Sometimes it’s hard to practice around here.

“You just kind of need to know how to do it and I feel like I know how to do it.”

The course then could be the star of this Ryder Cup. And if it is, old Herb Kohler won’t much care which side of the Atlantic gets the glory.