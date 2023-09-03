Ryder Cup 2023: When will Europe announce their team as Shane Lowry relies on wildcard

“If I was captain, I’d be picking Shane (Lowry),” said Paul McGinley. Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Team Europe will seek to win back the Ryder Cup when they take on the United States in Rome at the end of September. The US thrashed Europe when they last met at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but the Americans have not won away from home since 1993 and a much-improved European team will hope to maintain that record.

European captain Luke Donald, who took over the reins after Henrik Stenson defected to LIV Golf, already has four automatically qualified picks in his ranks: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton.

Two more will automatically qualify: Scottish lefty Robert MacIntyre is likely to claim the final place on the European points list, though he faces competition from Germany’s Yannik Paul; while Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are fighting it out for the final spot on the world points list.

Donald will then have six captain’s picks to round off the European team.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup will take place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, just outside Rome, from Friday 29 September to Sunday 1 October.

When will Europe announce their team?

The captain Luke Donald will confirm Team Europe on Monday 4 September.

Who is already on Team Europe?

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton have already qualified for Team Europe. Two more players will automatically qualify and the final six will be selected by the captain. You can read our predicted European team here.

Who is playing for Team USA?

The six automatic spots in captain Zach Johnson’s selection were filled by Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele after consistent performances across the PGA Tour season.

Brooks Koepka is the lone LIV rebel in Team USA’s 12, while Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns complete the team.