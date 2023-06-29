Royal County Down, Royal Portrush and The European Club complete Ireland’s top three

Twenty Irish golf courses are featured in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 Courses in the UK & Ireland for 2023-24. Royal County Down tops the list, with Royal Portrush and The European Club completing the Irish top three. The widening of fairways in recent years has contributed significantly to the elevation of The European Club. Pat Ruddy, owner and designer of the links, says a further dramatic taming of rough is underway at his Co Wicklow gem, making it one of the kindest links to play in the UK and Ireland. The work has been undertaken in the knowledge that fairways can be adjusted easily for any major event which may come along. As Johnny Miller said: “This links can host The Open if the rough is allowed to grow.” Ruddy can also delight in the fact that his solo design at Rosapenna Sandy Hills makes the Top 10, that Ballyliffin Glashedy, which he co-designed with Tom Craddock, is 14th of the Irish, and his solo modernisation of County Sligo sees it move to 17th. The other Irish: 4 Waterville; 5 Ballybunion Old; 6 The Golf Course at Adare Manor; 7 Lahinch; 8 Portmarnock; 9 Old Head; 10 Rosapenna Sandy Hills: 11 Tralee; 12 Rosapenna St. Patrick’s; 13 Co. Louth; 14 Ballyliffin Glashedy; 15 The Island; 16 Carne-Belmullet; 17 County Sligo; 18 Enniscrone; 19 Mount Juliet; 20 Portstewart Strand.