Royal Belfast joins green drive with solar project

IT may be the oldest golf club on the island of Ireland, but Royal Belfast is certainly ahead of its time when it comes to embracing green technology.

Founded in 1881, the lavish surroundings of Royal Belfast are even greener after partnering with Belfast-based solar energy specialist Next-Gen Power (NGP) to ensure a more sustainable future for the club, both financially and environmentally.

The club has installed 27 solar panels on the roof of the clubhouse, allowing it to reduce its electricity costs by up to 70pc and reducing its carbon footprint.

“Our clubhouse at Royal Belfast dates back to the early 1900s, which brings many challenges from a utility consumption perspective,” said Royal Belfast’s Chief Executive, Stuart Thom.

“Having seen our bills increase by close to three times over the last 12 months, the club made the decision to install solar panels on a section of the roof that is not visible from ground level, which was another important consideration given the heritage of our building and the gorgeous natural surroundings of our location.”

Headquartered in Belfast with an office in Drogheda, Co Louth, Next-Gen Power allows customers will typically recoup or offset their initial investment in less than four years, then ‘make money’ for the remainder of the lifespan of their solar system.

The company is carving a niche for itself in the golf sector, having also carried out recent solar panel installations at Castlerock in Coleraine and at County Meath.

“Rising energy costs have caused us all to rethink how we heat and power our businesses and homes, and golf clubs are no exception,” said Next-Gen Power COO Graham Bailie. “Our goal is to support clubs on their decarbonation journey, saving them money on their monthly outgoings and putting them in control of their own electricity generation through solar PV and battery storage.”

County Meath’s Brian Goddard said: “With the volatility and uncertainty of electricity prices in the current market, we decided to go for solar panels to reduce our overall electrical spend and for environmental reasons too.”

Bert MacKay, General Manager at Castlerock Golf Club, said: “We know we must move with the times and become more economically efficient and if we could do this by reducing our footprint and becoming more environmentally friendly, then it was a no-brainer for us.

“I heard Graham Bailie talk at a conference about solar energy and it just made sense to the point that we phoned him the following day and got the ball rolling, so to speak.

“It really was seamless. Literally within four months, the entire process was completed, the panels were up and installed within a week and we are already seeing the benefits.”