Roy Curtis: Rory McIlroy can use anger from being lampooned by almost everyone as fuel to push for US Open win
Roy Curtis
Sometimes, the temptation is to wonder how Rory McIlroy shoulders the oppressive toll inflicted upon his spirit.
Latest Golf
‘Rich people fighting about how to become richer’ – the view on the LIV-PGA merger from the home of golf
Roy Curtis: Rory McIlroy can use anger from being lampooned by almost everyone as fuel to push for US Open win
US Senate investigating PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger because of concern about the ‘risks’ posed by Saudi Arabia
‘We live in a free market and the big gorilla is entitled to come in’ – Pádraig Harrington’s latest take on LIV merger
Rory McIlroy in same group as Brooks Koepka for first two rounds of US Open
US Open: What time, what channel, tee-times and all you need to know
Rory McIlroy not worried by unfamiliar Los Angeles Country Club challenge at US Open
‘The rules have to change’ – Pádraig Harrington calls on European Tour to allow LIV rebels play in the Ryder Cup
LIV golfers told rebel series will continue as it is with confusion over who is in charge following merger
Watch: Golfer Adam Hadwin rugby tackled by security guard during wild Canadian Open celebrations
Top Stories
EasyJet secures slots at Dublin Airport – which could launch dogfight with Ryanair
Sligo Garda’s traffic stop on seeing car’s headlight not working led to discovery of €7k worth of drugs
Female players told to ‘show their genitalia for the doctor’ to prove they were women before World Cup
Kerry Hotel derelict for more than 30 years set for new life
Latest NewsMore
Culture Club members given more time to sort £1.75m debt amid bankruptcy bid
From Luton to Lecce, high-flying Irish teen Ed McJannet has no regrets about leaving new Premier League club
“Brother, Informer, Soldier, Spy” RTÉ Prime Time Official Trailer
Video shows car doing ‘doughnuts’ around coffin at Longford funeral
Dublin v Sligo: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Hair and Everwood actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle crash
Love Island and ageism: Please stop acting like 30-year-old women are old – it’s ridiculous
Miguel Delaney: The lesson Qatar has learned as Manchester United takeover finally heading into its endgame
BBC boss tells MPs there are imbalances of power in ‘strange’ TV industry
Woman ‘comes back to life’ and knocks on coffin at her own funeral in Ecuador