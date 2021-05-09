Rory McIlroy well placed to chase win at Quail Hollow after third-round 68 

Rory McIlroy lines up his putt on 9 during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy is hoping to feed off the crowds and his comfort level at Quail Hollow and win his third Wells Fargo Championship and his first title for 18 months.

The world No 15 carded a three-under 68 to go into today’s final round tied for second with Gary Woodland on seven-under par, just two strokes behind Kevin Mitchell.

Mitchell shot a bogey-free, five-under 66 but McIlroy is looking forward to seeing how his new fade stands up to the challenge after he roared to the turn in five-under 31 and then hung on well on the back nine, despite hitting just two fairways.

With new coach Pete Cowen encouraging him to change his trademark high draw to a more reliable fade, it remains to be seen how it stands up to the pressure today.

If he needs to hit a draw, McIlroy has been told to use the three wood but he couldn’t resist the driver yesterday and double-bogeyed the 12th when he needed to hit a right to left tee shot and pulled it deep into the trees.

“I didn't quite pull it off and it sort of bit me, but I was fully committed to what I was doing because that was my intention,” McIlroy confessed. “My intention was to try to pull off a shot that I was probably a little uncomfortable with and it didn't quite work, but those are the things that you have to do out there at times.

“My game plan might be a little different tomorrow being in the final group or final round and being in contention to win a golf tournament.

“It’s not that I didn't play the right shot, I just didn't hit the right club in the end, but I wanted to challenge myself and it just didn't work out.”

With two wins under his belt at Quail Hollow and crowds lining the ropes, McIlroy is excited about the prospect of winning again.

“I’ve missed it,” he said of the crowd atmosphere. “I didn't think I would miss it as much as I did, but I really have. So to be in contention, to have the fans back, I really enjoyed it out there today and I'm excited about tomorrow.”

He made over 80 feet of putts on the front nine as he birdied the third (25ft), fourth (17ft), seventh (7ft) and eighth (22ft) to take he lead and while he played the back nine in one over, he feels his ahead of schedule with his swing changes.

“Look, I'm excited to be in the position I'm in,” he said. “I wasn't really expecting to be in this position coming into this week. I felt like I was still working on my game and I thought progress this week was being here today, which I am. Then I play well again today. So I just have to go out and try to play well again tomorrow and see where that leaves me.”

It was a bad day at the office for Seamus Power and Shane Lowry as they slipped back.

Both shot four-over 75s, leaving Power tied 68th on five-over and Lowry 71st on six-over.

On the PGA Tour Champions, Darren Clarke’s hopes of winning his first senior Major faded when he shot a one-under 71 to go into the final round of the Regions Tradition tied for sixth on eight-under, six strokes behind leader Steve Stricker.

The US Ryder Cup captain shot a seven-under 65 at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama to lead by one stroke from Alex Cejka (66) and by two from Robert Karlsson (64) and Dicky Pride (67) on 14-under.