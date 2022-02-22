| 10.2°C Dublin

Rory McIlroy’s passionate Saudi takedown is another sign of his power in the world of golf

Brian Keogh

Rory McIlroy: 'Bar Tiger Woods, nobody in the game moves the needle more, and it’s clear that like his young peers, he’s not motivated by money but hoping to use his existing wealth to generate more.' Photo: AP

Rory McIlroy wants to end his career on the right side of history in terms of his playing record and the legacy he leaves behind.

After Tiger Woods, there’s clearly no more powerful player in the game in terms of the clout his words carry in the locker room and respect he commands among the highly paid executives at PGA Tour headquarters.

