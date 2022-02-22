Rory McIlroy’s passionate Saudi takedown is another sign of his power in the world of golf

Rory McIlroy wants to end his career on the right side of history in terms of his playing record and the legacy he leaves behind.

After Tiger Woods, there’s clearly no more powerful player in the game in terms of the clout his words carry in the locker room and respect he commands among the highly paid executives at PGA Tour headquarters.

On Sunday at Riviera Country Club, the Down man (32) declared the Saudi-backed Super Golf League “dead in the water” after Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson jumped ship, leaving what he’d already described as “the not so Super League” bereft of big names, fully two years after he first announced he wasn’t going to be signing up.

If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that nobody tells McIlroy what to do. We learned on Sunday that he’s now got the maturity and vision to back up his firmly held beliefs. The Saudi episode only underlined his single-minded focus on making history on the PGA Tour, and chasing money only for the freedom it gives him to dedicate his valuable time to the two things that mean more to him than anything – family and golf.

He made that crystal clear precisely two years ago when he torpedoed the proposed Super League below the waterline at a WGC Mexico Championship. “For me, I’m out,” McIlroy said. “My position is I’m against it until there may come a day that I can’t be against it. If everyone else goes, I might not have a choice, but at this point, I don’t like what they are proposing.”

Not only did he not like the source of the cash, but he also didn’t want to lose his freedom to play on his own terms.

Yes, he’s won $59 million in prize money on the PGA Tour alone and generated such multiples of that sum off the course that he can dream of becoming Ireland’s first sporting billionaire.

“The one thing as a professional golfer in my position that I value is the fact that I have autonomy and freedom over everything that I do,” he said. “I pick and choose.”

As for the moral aspect of it all, he said: “I would like to be on the right side of history with this one, just sort of as Arnold (Palmer) was with the whole Greg Norman thing in the ’90s. I value a lot of other things over money.”

His gutting of Phil Mickelson in Los Angeles on Sunday night will have gone down well with the rank and file on the PGA Tour, who did not buy the left-hander’s spiel that he was only dealing with the “scary motherf***ers” (aka the Saudis) to gain leverage over the PGA Tour and force the “dictatorship” of the PGA Tour to loosen the purse strings.

“I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down, obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant,” said McIlroy, the first non-American in the history of the PGA Tour to serve on the tour’s policy board.

While we might think of him as the tousle-haired youngster who strutted his stuff around Rosses Point as a 14-year-old, McIlroy at 32 is now chairman of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, a position of power in US golf. Bar Woods, nobody in the game moves the needle more, and it’s clear that like his young peers, he’s not motivated by money but hoping to use his existing wealth to generate more, thus freeing himself from the enormous contracts with the likes of Nike that currently take up much of his valuable time.

“At this point in my career, I would give all the prize money back to just win trophies. All of it, not what I have currently made, but going forward, you wouldn’t have to pay me a penny,” he said on the ‘No Laying Up’ podcast last Christmas.

He knew the Super Golf League was in trouble without Woods and continues to use the 15-time Major winner as his role model when it comes to doing things on his own terms.

“I’ve got to the point now where I try to make my money work for me,” McIlroy said of his investment vehicle, Symphony Ventures, which he runs with his two closest advisors, Donal Casey and Seán O’Flaherty.

“I still have endorsement deals, but I’d imagine in the next five to seven years I’ll get to the point where it might not make sense to take any money from companies because I value my time more with my family when I am at home, and I can make my money work for me better by investing in things and being part of companies.

“The two most important things for me are my family and my golf. If I can be present in both of those ... everything else falls into place from there.”