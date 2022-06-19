Rory McIlroy’s Major drought continues as he falls short in US Open at Brookline

Rory McIlroy’s major drought was extended to 2870 days when he failed to produce the final round fireworks he needed to end his eight-year wait at The Country Club at Brookline.

The Holywood star might have putted like God for four days, but his play off the tee simply wasn’t good enough to mount a sustained weekend attack as he followed a third round 73 with a 69 to finish tied fifth in the clubhouse on two-under par, a shot behind Hideki Matsuyama, who set the target with a 65.

As for Séamus Power, he closed with a third successive 70 to finish tied 12th in the clubhouse on one-over for yet another impressive performance in only his third Major Championship appearance.

McIlroy went into the final round just three shots off the lead but knowing he had to hit fairways and avoid giving away soft bogeys, he produced a curate’s egg of a front nine, mixing three birdies with three bogeys to find himself five strokes behind Masters winner Scottie Scheffler.

The world number three has struggled to find the ideal three wood this season and that proved crucial on a course as demanding as The Country Club where deep rough and tilted greens puts a premium on putting the ball in position so you can control the trajectory and spin of approach shots.

McIlroy found four of seven fairways on the front nine but his three misses resulted in three bogeys and while the three birdies gave him a sliver of hope, the rain-softened course made life easier for the leaders.

The four-time Major winner birdied the first from 26 feet but bogeyed the third when he missed the green left,

He rebounded by draining a breaking 20-footer at the fourth to get within two shots of the lead on two-under but his problems with his three-wood re-surfaced at the driveable, 301-yard fifth. He hooked into a reasonable lie in the rough but watched his pitch scoot off the front of the green from where he clumsily three-putted from 40 feet, knocking his approach putt some 15 feet past.

Ever the showman, he birdied the par-three sixth from around 11 feet to remain where he started the day, three shots of the lead.

He needed to make something happen at the accessible seventh but again found the left rough with a fairway wood and caught a tree with his second, plummeting into deep rough short of the green from where he failed to get up and down.

Back where he started the day on one-under, he couldn’t birdie the eighth or ninth and found himself five behind Scheffler, who birdied the first, second, fourth and sixth to lead by a shot on six-under from Fitzpatrick.

McIlroy’s title challenge appeared to evaporate definitely at the 108-yard 11th, taking three to get down from 15 yards after pushing a wedge wide right into the first cut of rough.

But he finished with a flourish, rolling in 12-footers at the 14th and 15th to move to within a shot of clubhouse leader Matsuyama, who shot a best-of-the-week 65, on two-under, he couldn’t birdie the any of the last three.

As for Power, the West Waterford man got off to the ideal start, rolling in from 12 foot at the first to move into the top 10 on level par.

But he bogeyed the third after finding a greenside bunker, then missed chances between 15 and 25 feet at the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eight before missing a three-footer for a three-putt bogey at the ninth.

Another shot went at the difficult 10th, where he missed the fairway left and green left in the rough to slip to three-over for the championship.

A short iron to 12 feet yielded a birdie at the 12th to get him back to two-over for the Championship.

The Tooraneena man would pick up another shot at the 13th, where he hit a 193-yard approach to 15 feet to get back to level for the day but he ended up somewhat frustrated he had his worst putting round of the week when he needed it most.

“I feel pleased,” he said. “It was definitely the best I hit it and the worst I putted but that's one of those things that happens in golf sometimes.

“But it was a very enjoyable week lovely course from the get-go and it was a good test good for test and I was happy to be so much close to contention.

“It's a great challenge out there but I good chances on six, seven, eight and nine and I three-putted nine from nowhere and then bogeyed 10 and then and I was staring at a six footer for par on 11 and I just kind of have to give yourself a little shake and remind yourself you're still in the U.S. Open and there's nearly eight holes to to play and there's a there's a lot a couple of birdies can do.

“I was able to birdie 12 and 13 and then had some chances after that and I wasn't able to capitalise but overall it was a very solid week hopefully I can keep it going now for this good stretch.

“I was hoping to get into red figures today and see what happened there in the back nine but it wasn't quite meant to be.”

Looking forward now to the Travelers this week, followed by the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet, the JP McManus Invitational and The Open, he’s brimming with confidence.

“I definitely felt more comfortable today than I felt at the PGA so that's encouraging and hopefully I can get myself back in a similar spot and then maybe some of those putts will drop when I need them

“I'm just frustrated there because I putted so well the first three days when I didn't hit it so well. Overall I probably didn't deserve much better than I got out of the week but it would be nice to get into red figures.”