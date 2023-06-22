Rory McIlroy’s gesture and a Sergio Garcia text: Old friends turned foes look ready to bury the LIV hatchet

Rory McIlroy hits a chip shot on on the 14th green during the final round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Photo: Kiyoshi Mio/USA TODAY Sports

The former Ryder Cup partners have fallen out over LIV Golf with the Spaniard accusing McIlroy of lacking maturity in his opposition to the rebel golf circuit. The pair coincided on the final day at the Los Angeles Country Club where Garcia was teeing off on the 18th as McIlroy studied his eagle putt on the first green.

The pair locked eyes at one point and McIlroy put his right little finger to his mouth and his thumb to his ear in a clear gesture that he would call him. According to the Spanish golf portal TenGolf, Garcia had texted McIlroy earlier in the week with an offer to sit down to sort out their differences.

McIlroy was a groomsman at the Spaniard’s wedding in 2017 but their relationship looked irretrievably broken by the LIV Golf controversy.

The Holywood star told the Sunday Independent last year that Garcia sent him a text before the second round of the US Open, “basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah”. “I was pretty offended,” McIlroy said, “and sent him back a couple of daggers and that was it.”

“I think it is very sad,” said Garcia in February. “I think that we’ve done so many things together and had so many experiences that for him to throw that away just because I decided to go to a different tour, well, it doesn’t seem very mature; lacking maturity, really.

“But Rory’s got his own life, and he makes his own choices, the same way that I make mine. I respect his choices, but it seems like he doesn’t respect the ones I make. So, one-way street.”

The USGA announced the US Open will return to LA in 2031 when Riviera Country Club will host the event for the first time since Ben Hogan won there in 1948.

McIlroy, meanwhile, joins Shane Lowry and Séamus Power in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands following his US Open runner-up finish.

It’s a Major week in the women’s game with Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow set for the KPMG Women’s PGA at Baltusrol, “It’s a beastly golf course,” Maguire said after winning the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday,

Tom McKibbin returns to Germany following his Porsche European Open win for the BMW International Open in Munich where he is joined by Kinsale’s John Murphy.

In the Amateur Championship, Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire, Carton House’s Marc Boucher and Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty moved into the last 32 at Southport & Ainsdale.

BMW International Open, Live, Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am

Women’s PGA Championship, Live, Sky Sports Mix, 10.0pm

Travelers Championship, Live, Sky Sports Golf, 8.0pm