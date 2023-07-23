Rory McIlroy’s final round charge falters as Brian Harman maintains Open Championship lead

Rory McIlroy has started well on the final day of the Open Championship.

The miserable conditions at the Open Championship are showing little sign of abating, but Brian Harman looks on course to lift the Claret Jug despite Rory McIlroy getting off to a superb start in his pursuit of the American at the top of the leaderboard.

Harman started the day on -12, with McIlroy nine back on -3.

However, three birdies in his first nine holes and a bogey from Harman saw the Northern Irishman trim the gap to five shots.

After two opening pars, McIlroy holed from 50 feet for birdie on the third and 15 feet on the next to improve to -5.

McIlroy made it three birdies in as many holes at the par-five fifth to make it six under.

Harman bogeyed the second – his first dropped shot since the fourth hole on Saturday – after pulling his approach into the right rough and the lead was back to five. Another bogey came at the fifth but the American responded in impressive fashion with back-to-back birdies at six and seven.

A dropped shot from McIlroy at the tenth put him seven back and although he made a birdie at the 14th, he is left needing a miracle to win a second Open Championship.

More to follow...