Rory McIlroy posing with the trophy for his fourth win of the DP World Tour season

Rory McIlroy will return to the Irish Open at the K Club next year.

The world number one, PGA Tour and DP Tour champion has confirmed his entry for next year’s event from September 7-10. McIlroy won the Irish Open at the same venue in 2016 with a stunning birdie-par-eagle finish to win by three stokes.

“The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years,” said McIlroy. “It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there.

“The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again.”