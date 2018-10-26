Rory McIlroy way off the pace in China after nightmare front nine mars his second round
Rory McIlroy's chances of getting into contention at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai evaporated not long into his second round this morning.
The world number five is 16 shots off leader Tony Finau after enduring a horrible start to his second round that included a triple bogey, a double bogey and two bogeys in his opening eight holes.
A birdie on the ninth offered some respite and he played the back nine in one-under-par (three birdies and two bogeys) but he is on five-over-par for the tournament after carding a 77.
His triple on the second will be particularly frustrating. Watch below:
#RT @PGATOUR: Golf is hard ... even for the best.— VISIT GolfCodeWeekly.com WINFREEGOLF NEAR YOU (@hashtaggcw) October 26, 2018
Triple bogey for Rory McIlroy. pic.twitter.com/v8kHdt46ye
