Rory McIlroy's chances of getting into contention at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai evaporated not long into his second round this morning.

Rory McIlroy way off the pace in China after nightmare front nine mars his second round

The world number five is 16 shots off leader Tony Finau after enduring a horrible start to his second round that included a triple bogey, a double bogey and two bogeys in his opening eight holes.

A birdie on the ninth offered some respite and he played the back nine in one-under-par (three birdies and two bogeys) but he is on five-over-par for the tournament after carding a 77.

His triple on the second will be particularly frustrating. Watch below:

#RT @PGATOUR: Golf is hard ... even for the best.



Triple bogey for Rory McIlroy. pic.twitter.com/v8kHdt46ye — VISIT GolfCodeWeekly.com WINFREEGOLF NEAR YOU (@hashtaggcw) October 26, 2018

Online Editors