Rory McIlroy was the most consistent player at the Majors in 2022 - but winless year will test his patience

Rory McIlroy. Photo by PA Wire

Rory McIlroy. Photo by PA Wire

Brian Keogh

Rory McIlroy reportedly cried on his wife's shoulder as he was driven away from the recording area at the Old Course following his near miss in The Open.

He'd manned up and faced the press after his closing 70 proved insufficient to hold off the charging Cameron Smith at St Andrews and while he made all the right noises for the TV cameras and the reporters afterwards, he was left to come to terms with the fact that he didn't win.

