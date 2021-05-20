Rory McIlroy vows to rein in power game in bids to end Major drought at monster Kiawah Island course

Rory McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship by eight shots on his last appearance at Kiawah Island. Photo: Getty

Rory McIlroy plans to keep a tight rein on his power as he bids to overcome the monster Ocean Course at Kiawah Island and end his seven-year Major drought.

The Holywood star (32) is back in the swing of things after ending his 18-month wait for a PGA Tour win 11 days ago, but he insists he must exercise self-control on the longest course in Major history if he’s to claim an elusive fifth Major win.

“The test this week is really going to be about discipline with your second shots into the greens; not getting too aggressive knowing that getting it to 30 feet is OK; take two putts and get out of there,” McIlroy said.

“For me it’s about being disciplined in your approach and not chasing too much. And I think the guy that does that the best this week is the guy that’s going to have the best chance.”

The Co Down man is the hot favourite for the title having won the 2012 PGA Championship by eight shots on his last appearance at the South Carolina track.

It’s been a happy hunting ground for Irish golf in the past with Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley winning the World Cup there by five shots in 1997.