Rory McIlroy vows to play Irish Open in July as long as travel is permitted

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy hopes government regulation will allow him to jet home for July’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after the world No 9 has indicated he is keen to be at Mount Juliet from July 1-4.

“The hope is to play, assuming there are no travel restrictions in place,” his agent Seán O’Flaherty said last night.

The Co Kilkenny resort is hopeful it will be considered as a test event and that limited crowds will be allowed.

But McIlroy, who has not played in the Irish Open since he tied for 28th in Ballyliffin in 2018, will play even if no fans are allowed.

“His decision is purely travel-restriction based,” his spokesman added. “But obviously it would be great if fans are allowed.”

Elsewhere, while Phil Mickelson is giving himself three months to prove he can be a Ryder Cup force, Meath teenager Daniel Mulligan is allowing himself another eight years to make it as a professional.

The 16-year-old hails from Laytown and Bettystown, the club that produced Ireland’s oldest European Tour winner Des Smyth. But after turning professional last December, Mulligan’s looking to grab his first cheque as the youngest member of the 28-strong Irish contingent in action in this week’s Irish Challenge at Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links.

“I’ve already played a few mini tour events in Spain and England,” said the Mornington native, who is also a member of this week’s host course, just over the fence from historic Portmarnock Golf Club, which yesterday voted 83.4pc in favour of changing its rules to allow women members. “I’ve always wanted to be a pro so I decided to go a bit earlier and turn the next few years into an apprenticeship.

“Most people turn when they are 24 and I think that’s a bit late. I’ll have eight years done and I will have an idea by then if it’s the career for me.”

As Mulligan looks to outshine European Tour winners such as Michael Hoey (44) and Simon Thornton (42), or up-and-coming stars James Sugrue (24), Conor Purcell (23), Tom McKibbin (18) or Paul McBride (25), Mickelson tees it up in the Charles Schwab Championship at Colonial Country Club in Texas, where Graeme McDowell is the lone Irish star.

After becoming golf’s oldest Major winner at the PGA Championship on Sunday, the 50-year-old knows he must show Steve Stricker more form if he’s to win a 13th Ryder Cup cap.

“So I have not been a thought let alone even in the discussion for the Ryder Cup, but in my heart, I always felt if I played and could put it together on the regular tour and play well that I might be able to move up and give myself an opportunity,” Mickelson said.

Stricker is keen to have Mickelson, who is now 16th in the race for six automatic spots, in his team. “I’d love to have him there. Who wouldn’t, right?” said Stricker, who joins Darren Clarke in this week’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

As for McDowell, he needs some huge results to make the top 60 in the world who qualify for the US Open on June 7 after he missed out in the weather-affected Final Qualifying event in Dallas on Tuesday.

On the European Tour, Niall Kearney will be looking to bounce back from his missed cut in the British Masters and recover the form that gave him a career-best tie for fourth in the Canary Islands Championship with a strong performance alongside Cormac Sharvin, Jonathan Caldwell and Paul Dunne in the Made in Himmerland in Denmark.



