Rory McIlroy tops leaderboard with Shane Lowry a shot back in final round of Canadian Open
Lowry tees off at 7pm with McIlroy out ten minutes later. Follow all the action as the two battle it out as it happens in our liveblog.
Online Editors
Related Content
- WATCH: Rory McIlroy storms into the lead at the Canadian Open with Shane Lowry just one shot behind
- Dermot Gilleece: 'Solid irons and nerves of steel key to Pebble profit'
- Ewan Murray: 'Current crop of Major pretenders can only dream of emulating peak Tiger'